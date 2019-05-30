JORDAN BAITH



Firestone, track and field



Baith, a junior, is a Division I state qualifier in the discus for the second year in a row. She won a regional title at Austintown Fitch with a throw of 149-5 after placing first in the event with a meet- and stadium-record throw of 147-10 in the district meet at Nordonia. She also won the City Series championship with a meet-record toss of 133-5.

AUSTIN HINZMAN

Coventry, track and field



Hinzman, a senior, won a Division II regional title at Austintown Fitch in the high jump (6-4) and placed second in the long jump (21-2½) to advance to the state meet. He also won district titles in the high jump (6-2) and long jump (22-0), and was a Portage Trail Conference Metro Division champion in the high jump (6-0) and was second in the long jump (21-8¼).

YIANNI SKERIOTIS

Jackson, baseball



Skeriotis, a senior pitcher, helped Jackson (26-3) advance to a Division I regional semifinal with Walsh Jesuit (25-3) by posting a 10-0 record this season with a 0.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 innings. He is 28-0 in his high school career for the Polar Bears, which has tournament wins over Boardman, Lake and North Canton Hoover in 2019.

MOLLY STECKER

Hudson, track and field



Stecker, a junior, is a Division I state qualifier for the second year in a row in the high jump after winning a regional title at Austintown Fitch with a jump of 5-8. She also won the event in the district meet (5-6) and in the Suburban League National Conference championship (a meet-record 5-8).

BRAD YATES

Twinsburg, track and field



Yates, a senior, is a Division I state qualifier for the second year in a row in the pole vault. He won a regional title by clearing 14-0 at Austintown Fitch after placing third in the district meet (12-8) and first in the Suburban League National Conference championship (14-9).

