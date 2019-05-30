Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.

The girl was hit Wednesday night during the game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB called "extremely upsetting."

MLB said in a statement it sends its "best wishes to the child and family involved." It noted that clubs have "significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years," and the league will continue its "efforts on this important issue."

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl.

After the game, the Astros said the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose details on her condition. The team said Thursday the family has asked for privacy and will not provide updates.

Almora was asked if he thinks the netting should be expanded.

"Right now, obviously, I want to put a net around the whole stadium," he said after the game.

Angels sit Ohtani

Brad Ausmus disappointed countless Japanese baseball fans with one decision.

The first-year Los Angeles Angels manager ruined the potential matchup between Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi in the series opener with his decision to sit Ohtani. It would have been the first meeting between them in the majors. They faced each other in five at-bats when they played in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Ausmus stressed it was strictly a baseball decision and the plan all along was to rest Ohtani at least one day during the Seattle series with the Mariners set to throw three left-handed starters in the four games. Ausmus liked how Ohtani matched up against Tommy Milone and Marco Gonzales better than he did Kikuchi. Milone and Gonzales will start Saturday and Sunday.

Gonzalez, Cubs near deal

Three-time All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and the Chicago Cubs were closing in on a minor league deal Thursday.

Gonzalez's agent, Scott Boras, said a contract was being finalized.

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Indians last week after batting .210 with two home runs and seven RBI in 30 games. He played the previous 10 seasons for the Colorado Rockies, winning the National League batting title in 2010, after debuting with Oakland in 2008.

Gonzalez is a career .285 hitter with 233 homers and 782 RBI.