Regional semifinals moved back one day

The Division I regional semifinal baseball games scheduled for today at 2 and 5 p.m., at Louisville High School, are being moved to Friday because of the weather. This will push Friday's regional title game to Saturday.

Here's the updated schedule for the regional:

Friday, May 31

Jackson vs. Walsh Jesuit, 2

Mentor vs. Brunswick, 5

Saturday, June 1

Regional championship, 11 a.m.