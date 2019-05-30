RubberDucks 9, Baysox 5



Connor Marabell homered for the third consecutive game and fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle to lead the RubberDucks over the Bowie Baysox Thursday for their fourth consecutive win and a series sweep. Marabell finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Jorma Rodriguez also had three hits and Wilson Garcia, Alexis Pantoja and Tyler Friis each had two hits for the Ducks (27-25), who scored a run in the third inning to snap a 1-1 tie and then pulled away with two runs in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and another run in the ninth.

Jake Paulson (3-3) started worked the first five innings, allowing one run on one hit and three walks with three strikeouts, for his first win since April 17.

The Baysox (19-33) scored four times in the ninth off relievers Matt Whitehouse and David Speer after the game was out of reach.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com