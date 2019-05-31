Baker Mayfield had to take ownership of the offense — and the Browns — on the fly last season.

With the organization determined to start quarterback Tyrod Taylor as it entered the 2018 season, coach Hue Jackson didn't even give Mayfield first-team practice snaps in training camp. Despite those circumstances, Mayfield went 6-7 as a starter after Taylor suffered a concussion in Week 3 and set an NFL rookie record for touchdown passes with 27 in 14 games.

Now Taylor is a backup for the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson is out of the league and Mayfield is the face of the franchise in Cleveland who's determined to truly seize control this offseason.

Quarterbacks coach Ryan Lindley has seen a "a ton" of growth from Mayfield this spring throughout OTAs, which wrapped up Friday with a team activity replacing practice during the 10th and final session.

Lindley explained the coaching staff has challenged Mayfield to take charge of protection checks and run checks in addition to having a voice in how the offense is shaped by coach Freddie Kitchens and coordinator Todd Monken. Increased comfort with the system should allow Mayfield to capitalize on the recent pairing of starting wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

"[Mayfield] needs to speak out," Lindley said Thursday. "He’s a smart, cerebral guy, so this is his offense for the next 10-15 years, so it needs to be his. He needs to put his stamp on it, and he needs to basically have input on how we do things.

"When he continues to put his stamp on this thing, we get Odell in here, we get Jarvis ready to go, it’s going to be something scary to watch."

Lindley isn't the only coach speaking along those lines. Wide receivers coach Adam Henry conceded Mayfield throwing to Beckham and Landry "could be pretty special."

Reaching potential

A former NFL quarterback who joined the Browns midway through last season as a running backs coach, Lindley intends to help Mayfield live up to the expectations tied to General Manager John Dorsey drafting him first overall last year.

"He’s a driven individual, and I don’t think any of those expectations that are coming from outside faze him at all," Lindley said. "A ton of that is internal, and he’s got such a drive to him. He’s got an edge. He’s got a chip on his shoulder, so none of that, to me, fazes him."

With Monken bringing more Air Raid concepts to the Browns, Lindley plans to visit University of Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley to gather ideas, or, in other words, "pick Lincoln's brain." Riley coached back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks and No. 1 picks in Mayfield and Kyler Murray, whom the Arizona Cardinals selected in April.

"[Riley is] busy running a powerhouse college football program, so I'm sure it would be tough to try to fit into his schedule, but I'd love to," Lindley said. "Yeah, obviously, after this next week, we've got a little time off and hopefully we can do that.

"The great tools Baker has right now, you can even see it in Kyler. So obviously that's coming from somewhere. They're teaching that there. They do a very good job of developing quarterbacks. You'd love to kind of see some of the things that they do to make that happen."

Lindley has already been collaborating with Browns offensive quality control coach Tyler Tettleton. He was a graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma from 2015-17, Mayfield's final three seasons there.

"If we want to do some things like they did at Oklahoma, Tyler can be a great reference for that," Lindley said. "So he's been great for us."

Mayfield completed 310-of-486 passes (63.8 percent) last season for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 93.7, took 25 sacks and rushed 39 times for 131 yards (3.4 average).

Dorsey has said he hopes to see 20-25 percent improvement from Mayfield in his second season.

"Numbers aren't a big deal to [Mayfield]," Lindley said. "I always clown on him as being a 6-foot guy. He's probably not too worried about the numbers. We try to not focus on numbers so much.

"If he can have a grasp for the system and continue to take ownership of it where he feels comfortable, things are second nature, whether it's protection checks, run checks, everything else, telling guys where he wants them to be, that, to me, will create the development, and we have the tools around him right now to be successful."

Chemistry needed

Mayfield's most dangerous weapons remained on the shelf for most of OTAs. Beckham attended and participated in just one of the nine voluntary practices. Landry was on the field for many sessions, but only as a spectator because he's dealing with a minor injury. Antonio Callaway, the No. 3 receiver, skipped at least a few practices.

Lindley's positive spin on nonparticipation in OTAs boils down to Mayfield being forced to go through his progressions.

"When we have Odell Beckham out here and Callaway and Jarvis, we’ll have matchup nightmares for people, and in your progression you’re going to say, ‘Well, shoot, we’ve got a good matchup with Odell,'" Lindley said. "We’re probably going to say, 'Screw everything else' and just look at it. [Without them, Mayfield has] got to say, ‘OK, let’s work to the progression, allow the concepts and the routes to get players open and work within the system.'"

Although Mayfield played with a quick pace last season, Lindley pointed out he was usually reacting to what unfolded on the field instead of "seeing things before they happen." A greater understanding of coverages and pressures will aid his ability to anticipate.

"If he sees that and he can play on quicker timing, it just allows those [receivers] to get more room to run and more space to move out there," Lindley said. "When we get all the weapons that we have, it's going to be fun to watch."

When Mayfield has the full arsenal at his disposal, questions will resurface about how the top skill position players will be kept happy. It's among the reasons leadership is vital to playing quarterback.

"His personality pretty much will cure a lot of those questions," Lindley said. "I mean, it’s true — you’ve got one ball. [But] if we win the football game, nobody’s going to be crying at the end of it."

