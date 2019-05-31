LOUISVILLE — The new, artificial surface baseball stadium at Louisville High School is know as “The Field of Dreams.”

The dreams for both Walsh Jesuit and Jackson were simple: Get back to the state tournament.

For the third time in five years, the two Northeast Ohio heavyweights met in a Division I regional semifinal Friday, and it was the Warriors who emerged still dreaming of their first state final four appearance since 2010.

Behind senior ace Nate Stahl's three-hit shutout, the Warriors (26-3) advanced to the regional final at 11 a.m. with a 1-0 win over the Polar Bears (25-4). Walsh will play the winner of Friday's second game between Brunswick and Mentor.

Both coaches had huge praise for Stahl.

“He is absolutely a gamer,” Walsh coach Chris Kaczmar said. “It seems the bigger the game is, the more that he enjoys it. He’s a better man than I am in that regard. He’s as cool as a cucumber.”

“We just saw two elite pitchers go at it,” Jackson coach Bill Gamble said, referring to Stahl and Polar Bears starter Yianni Skeriotis. “They were able to get a run across and we weren’t. The bottom line is you can’t win if you can’t score.”

Stahl (9-0) allowed just the three hits and three walks and struck out three in going the distance. Because he had more than week between starts, the Indiana recruit took a meticulous approach to pitching against the Polar Bears.

“I know Jackson pretty well,” Stahl said. “I had to take specific approach for each one of their hitters. I feel great, but I’m already ready for tomorrow’s game. We just have to focus on the regional final.”

Stahl had to be on point because Jackson's Skeriotis (10-1) was nearly as sharp. The Ohio State recruit also pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits with a hit batsman and two strikeouts. It was the first run allowed all season by Skeriotis, who was 28-0 in his career entering the game.

Walsh pushed across the game’s lone run in the top of the third inning. Stanley Kaczmar opened with an infield single, followed by a pair of two-strike singles by Bobby Perebzak and Nick Vaccaro to load the bases. Evan Swan then hit a seeing-eye RBI single through the hole at second base to make it 1-0.

With the bases still loaded and no outs, Walsh had a chance to break it open, but Jake Armsey flew out to short center field. Stahl then hit what looked to be a sacrifice fly to left field to score Perebzak but, on appeal, the umpires ruled Perebzak left third base early and called him out.

Kaczmar said he wasn’t any more nervous than usual when Walsh only got one run home.

“My heart was thumping 150 beats a minute for the entire game today,” Kaczmar said.

Stahl put down 11 consecutive Polar Bears from the second until the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, walks by Petey Taylor and Trey Wright helped Jackson get runners on second and third base with two outs. But Stahl struck out Ben Hymes to end the threat.

Jackson had one last chance to tie the score when right fielder Jake Ryan walked with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Stahl got pinch hitter Jake Aleman to pop out to third baseman Armsey in foul territory to end the game.

“We fought for 21 outs,” Gamble said. “We had our chances, but we just couldn’t scratch a run across.”