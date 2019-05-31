BASEBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Friday's Results

Louisville Division I Regional

Walsh Jesuit 1, Jackson 0

Mentor 1, Brunswick 0 (10)

Hudson Division II Regional

(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Cleveland Benedictine 5, Tallmadge 1

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 1, Poland Seminary 0

Massillon Division III Regional

(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale 8, Kirtland 0

Canton Central Catholic 7, Ashtabula Edgewood 3

Scoring Summary

Louisville Division I Regional Semifinal

WALSH JESUIT 1, JACKSON 0

Walsh 001 000 0 — 1 6 1

Jackson 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Batteries—Stahl and S. Kaczmar; Skeriotis and Wright. W—Stahl, 9-0. L—Skeriotis. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 26-3; Jackson 25-4.

Notes: Walsh Jesuit: S. Kaczmar 2 singles, run; Swan RBI single.

Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

Louisville Division I Regional Final



(At Louisville High School)

Mentor (18-5) vs. Walsh Jesuit (26-3), 11 a.m.

Hudson Division II Regional Final



(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Cleveland Benedictine (22-5) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (23-6), TBA

Massillon Division III Regional Final



(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale (26-4) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-6), noon

SOFTBALL

State Tournament Scoreboard

(All games at Firestone Stadium)

Friday's Games

Division II Semifinal

Hebron Lakewood, 4, LaGrange Keystone 3

Division I Semifinals

Liberty Twp. Lakota East 4, Westerville Central 3

Louisville 4, Elyria 2

Division IV Semifinals

Antwerp 1, Peebles 0

Hillsdale (18-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (20-3), late

Scoring Summary

State Division I Semifinal

LOUISVILLE 4, ELYRIA 2

Elyria 000 002 0 — 2 4 1

Louisville 000 022 X — 4 6 0

Batteries—Olszewski, St. Peter (1) and Godbolt; Cantley and Ollis. W—Ollis. L—St. Peter. Save—None. HR—Elyria: Godbolt; Louisville: Rice, Ollis.

Records: Elyria 24-6; Louisville 26-4.

State Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

Division III Final

Cardington-Lincoln (25-4) vs. Warren Champion (29-2), 10 a.m.

Division II Final

Plain City Jonathan Alder (28-1) vs. Hebron Lakewood (27-4), 1 p.m.

Division I Final

Liberty Twp. Lakota East (30-1) vs. Louisville (26-4), 4 p.m.

Division IV Final



Antwerp (21-2) vs. Hillsdale-Mechanicsburg winner 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

BOYS

State Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

(All games at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware)

Division I Final

Cin. St. Xavier (17-6) vs. Dublin Coffman, 7 p.m.

Division II Final

Cin. Mariemont vs. Chagrin Falls, 1 p .m.

GIRLS

State Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

(All games at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware)

Division I Final

Upper Arlington (19-2-2) vs. New Albany (19-3), 4 p.m.

Division II Final

Col. St. Francis DeSales vs. Chagrin Falls, 10 a.m.

TRACK

BOYS

OHIO DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIP



(At Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus)

Team Standings: 1. Pickerington Central 10; 2. St. Xavier 8; 3. Kings 6; 4. Ashland 5; 5. Strongsville 4; 6. Pickerington North 3; 7. Hilliard Davidson 2; 8. Gahanna Lincoln 1.

Individual Results

3,200 relay: 1. Pickerington Central (Wallace, Willis, Simuel, Johnson) 7:42.68; 2. St. Xavier; 3. Kings; 4. Ashland; 5. Strongsville (Malczewski, Mott, Housum, Malloy) 7:51.57; 6. Pickerington North; 7. Hilliard Davidson; 8. Gahanna Lincoln.

OHIO DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIP



(At Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus)

Team Standings: 1. (tie) Springfield Northwestern 10, Miami East 10, CVCA 10, Genoa Area 10, Shelby 10; 6. (tie) Waverly 8, Warren 8, Liberty Union 8; 9. (tie) Van Wert 6, Milan Edison 6, Greenon 6, Toledo Central Catholic 6, 13. (tie) Indian Valley 5, Bellaire 5, Coventry 5, Woodridge 5; 17. (tie) Bellevue 4, Ridgewood 4, Bucyrus 4, Bexley 4; 21. (tie) Aiken 3, Perkins 3, Galion 3, Columbus DeSales 3; 25. (tie) Miami Trace 2, McDermott Northwest 2, Jonathan Alder 2, 28. (tie) Steubenville 1, Clear Fork 1, Madeira 1, West Salem Northwestern 1.

Individual Results

Long jump: 1. Tucker (CVCA) 23-03.50; 2. Remington (Waverly); 3. Williams (Toledo Central Catholic); 4. Hinzman (Coventry) 21-06.50; 5. Robinson-Hoge (Bucyrus); 6. Donaldson (Galion); 7. Pearson (Genoa Area); 8. Jones (Steubenville). Shot Put: 1. Riedinger (Spr. Northwest) 59-07.50; 2. Koch (Genoa Area); 3. Clay (Van Wert); 4. LaRoche (Bellaire); 5. Durr (Ridgewood); 6. Bennett (Aiken); 7. Heinig (Jonathan Ald); 8. Carlson (W.S. Northwest). 3,200 relay: 1. Shelby (Lucius, Brown, Logan, Swanger) 7:45.15, 2. Warren; 3. Mil. Edison; 4. Woodridge (Hibbs, Blair, Whited, Kiley) 8:00.26; 5. Bexley; 6. Columbus DeSales; 7. McD. Northwest (McClay, Shope, Morrell, Smith) 8:05.14; 8. Madeira. Pole vault: 1. Brokschmidt (Miami East) 15-06.00; 2. Rhoads (Liberty Union); 3. Algren (Greenon); 4. Love (Indian Valley); 5. Thompson (Bellevue); 6. Salmon (Perkins); 7. Cory (Miami Trace); 8. Staley (Clear Fork).

OHIO DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIP



(At Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus)

Team Standings: 1. East Canton 18; 2. McDonald 14; 3. (tie) Columbus Crestview 10, Col. Africentric 10; 5. Liberty Center 8; 6. Newton Local 6.50; 7. (tie) Grandview Hts. 6, St. Paul 6; 9. (tie) Fort Loramie 5, Mineral Ridge 5; 11. (tie) West Jefferson 4.50, Evergreen 4.50; 13. (tie) Mount Gilead 4; Gilmour Academy 4; 15. Van Buren 3; 16. Cory-Rawson 2.50; 17. (tie) Valley 2, Fredericktown 2; 19. (tie) Windham 1, Ashland Crestview 1.

Individual Results

High jump: 1. Bowman (Africentric) 6-10.00; 2. Shoeneman (East Canton); 3. Lachey (Grandview Ht) 4. (tie) Loeffler (Evergreen); Casey (West Jefferson); 6. (tie) Stine (Newton Local); Rader (Cory-Rawson); 8. Blevins (Windham). Shot Put: 1. Perry (Columbus Crestview) 62-11.00; 2. Gray (McDonald); 3. Hedrick (St. Paul); 4. Chiclowe (Mineral Ridge); 5. Hildebrad (Newton Local); 6. Arbaugh (Van Buren); 7. Brickey (Valley); 8. Tuggle (Mount Gilead). 3,200 relay: 1. East Canton (Hemphill, Newell-Owens, Martino, Snellenberger) 7:56.34; 2. Liberty Center; 3. McDonald; 4. Fort Laramie; 5. Gilmour Academy; 6. Mouth Gilead; 7. Fredericktown; 8. Ash. Creastview.

GIRLS

OHIO DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIP



(At Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus)

Team Standings: 1. Thomas Worthington 10; 2. Gahanna Lincoln 8; 3. Beavercreek 6; 4. Mason 5; Medina 4; 6. Turpin 3; 7. Hilliard Davidson 2; 8. Kings 1.

Individual Results

3,200 relay: 1. Thom. Worthington (Miller, Edwards, G. Napoleon, C. Napoleon) 8:55.85; 2. Gahanna Lincoln; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Mason; 5. Medina (Henning, Campbell, Stuttman, Keller) 9:04.00; 6. Turpin; 7. Hilliard Davidson; 8. Kings.

OHIO DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIP



(At Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus)

Team Results: 1. (tie) Chagrin Falls 10, Oak Harbor 10, Van Wert 10; 4. Salem 9; 5. (tie) St. Vincent-St. Mary 8, McDermott Northwest 8; 7. (tie) Columbus Crestview 6, Ontario 6, Indian Valley 6; 10. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 5, Field 5, Beaumont 5; 13. (tie) Manchester 4, Oakwood 4, Heath 4; 16. Beachwood 3, Indian Hill 3, Warren 3; 19. (tie) Benjamin Logan 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Tuscarawas Valley 2; 22. Bellefontaine 1, Canton South 1.

Individual Results

High jump: 1. Bloomer (Oak Harbor) 5-05.00; 2. Wamsley (McD. Northwest) 5-05.00; 3. Rakestraw (Indian Valley); 4. Liberatore (Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin); 5. France (Manchester) 5-04.00; 6. Alexander (Beachwood); 7. Manns (Logan); 8. Denmark (Canton South). Discus: 1. Clay (Van Wert) 145.08; 2. Marx (Salem); 3. Rambo (Columbus Crestview); 4. Currey (Field) 128-03; 5. Bailey (Heath); 6. Ryan (Warren); 7. Hoffman (Ottawa-Gland); 8. West (Bellafontain). 3,200 relay: 1. Chagrin Falls (Clark, Cl. Coffey, Hoelzel, Ca. Coffey) 9:18.20; 2. St. Vincent-St. Mary (Hagey, Bame, Tobin, Zraik) 9:26.13; 3. Ontario; 4. Beaumont; 5. Oakwood; 6. Indian Hill; 7. Tuscarawas Valley; 8. Salem.

OHIO DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIP



(At Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus)

Team Standings: 1. West Liberty-Salem 15; 2. Liberty-Benton 12; 3. (tie) Margaretta 10, Wheelersburg 10, Leipsic 10; 6. (tie) Seneca East 8, Minster 8, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 8; 9. Delaware Christian 6, Archbold 6, Franklin Monroe 6, Fort Loramie 6, Arcadia 6; 14. McDonald 5, New Bremen 5, Botkins 5; 17. (tie) South Central 4, Houston 4, 19. (tie) Arlington 3, Peebles 3, Gilmour Academy 3, Grove City Christian 3, Columbus Grove 3; 24. (tie) Canton Central Catholic 2, Ashland Crestview 2; 26. (tie) Millersport 1, East Canton 1, Tiffin Calvert 1.

Individual Results

Long jump: 1. Siefker (Leipsic) 18-05.00; 2. Prater (Ridgewood); 3. Snouffer (Delaware Christian); 4. Puthoff (New Bremen); 5. Hauler (South Central); 6. Willow (Arlington); 7. Corcoran (Gilmour Academy); 8. Meyer (Calvert). Discus: 1. Emnett (Wheelersburg) 139-00; 2. Miller (Liberty-Benton); 3. Watkins (Arcadia); 4. Homan (Botkins); 5. Ayers (Houston); 6. Maag (Columbus Grove); 7. Garrett (Ash. Crestview); 8. Ramey (Millersport). 3,200 relay: 1. West Liberty-Salem (M. Adams, G. Adams, Bahan, Stapleton) 9:19.08; 2. Minster; 3. Archbold; 4. McDonald; 5. Fort Laramie; 6. Peebles; 7. Canton Central Catholic (Kling, Maio, Grillo, Eberhardt) 9:46.67; 8. Gilmour Academy. Pole vault: 1. Stimmel (Margaretta) 13-00.25; 2. England (Seneca East); 3. Weaver (Franklin Monroe); 4. Moell (West Liberty); 5. Rickenbacher (Liberty Benton); 6. Iverson (Grove City Christian); 7. Rodeheffer (Fort Laramie); 8. Pennell (East Canton).