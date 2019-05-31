Elyria owned the experience of being a 13-time qualifier for the 42nd OHSAA state softball tournament. Newcomer Louisville, though, was the loose team with the experienced seniors on its side.

Louisville's Three Stooges — Sarah Cantley (Curly), Rice (Moe) and Ollis (Larry) — provided the entertainment.

Playing in the school's first state tournament, the Leopards used the pitching of senior Cantley and the hitting of classmates Rice and Ollis to send the Pioneers to a 4-2 defeat in Friday afternoon's Division I state semifinal at Firestone Stadium. Cantley contained Elyria's potent offense by throwing a three-hitter for her 19th win and Rice and Ollis each hammered solo homers to right field in the sixth to break up a tie game and send the overflowing Louisville crowd into hysterics.

Louisville's school-record 26th victory earned it a place in Saturday's 4 p.m. Division I championship game against 30-1 Lakota East, a 4-3 semifinal winner over Westerville Central.

"The biggest thing is we are playing on the last possible day of of the season," Louisville coach Andrea Arney said. "I couldn't be more proud of our girls and the senior class. They have worked harder than any team I've ever had. They deserve to be playing on the last day."

They may be silly at times, but Cantley, Rice and Ollis are serious between the lines.

"That's what they've been calling us since we were freshmen," Rice said of their Three Stooges nickname.

Cantley's pitching kept Elyria off guard all day. She fanned six of the first nine batters in a perfect three innings. Cantley also drove in Rice with a single and senior Justina Sirohman worked a bases-loaded walk in the fifth for a 2-0 lead before Elyria fought back.

Arney said her team's lack of stage fright on the big stage that is Firestone Stadium was the difference, even after Elyria All-Ohio catcher Maycee Goldbot slugged a two-run homer after a Louisville error to tie the score in the top of the sixth.

"I think it was good to have them settle in a little," said Arney, who has Louisville playing for a state title in her third season as coach. "We've been playing so many close games all season. We've been in one-run games the whole tournament run. I think that's helped us."

Rice had worked Elyria starter Izzy St. Peter, the 2017 state championship game-winning pitcher as a freshman, for a walk in the first and singles in the third and fifth innings. The sixth was different.

"Early in the game I was trying to put my bat on it," Rice said of her two singles on the left side. "In that situation we were tied, there were two outs so I knew I had to get something in the air. She threw me an inside pitch and I [swung]. When I hit it I knew it was gone."

After Rice's second home run of the season, it was Ollis' turn. And when she turned on a pitch for her school record-tying 11th home run, it was also the 34th for the Leopards, breaking the record of 33.

"I had to be due," said Ollis, who had not homered since the sectional final. "I just saw that outside pitch and took it that way."

The Leopards may have been a first-time state participant, but they smiled and played like they were at Field of Dreams back home.

"It was just like every other game," Rice said.

Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk.