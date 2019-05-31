COLUMBUS — Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy senior Tre Tucker opened up his final high school track and field meet in style on Friday morning.

Tucker stood atop the podium for the second year in a row as a Division II state boys long jump champion at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium after his winning jump of 23-3½.

“I am grateful, I am humbled and I thank God for everything because that is who I put No. 1,” Tucker said. “It is cool being back on the top of the podium. I think once you are on your top your junior year there is no going back down. I worked hard all year long and came back on top again.”

Tucker, a University of Cincinnati football recruit, was happy to surpass 23 feet in Columbus after taking first last year at 22-10½. His personal-best long jump is 23-7, accomplished earlier this season at the Walsh Jesuit John Hasenstab Warrior Relays.

“Tre just went in so calm and cool,” CVCA boys coach Craig Rupe said. “George Hallis, our girls coach, was eating breakfast with him this morning and he was the most calm and relaxed you would ever see, which is not a common trait for someone at their state meet, but Tre is here for the fourth year so we knew we had a big advantage with that from the start.

"Being here and knowing the board, knowing how it works and knowing when to get up a little bit earlier than normal helps. He went out and did exactly what he always does. He has great jumps, executes perfectly and puts the pressure on everybody else.”

Royals jumps coach Marcia Anderson said Tucker’s “power” and “strength” help him separate from the pack.

“He is extremely coachable,” Anderson said. “Whatever you say, he executes. He is probably one of the only athletes I have known that has been very consistent on his run. That is probably 90 percent of long jumping.”

Tucker led CVCA to a Division II boys team state title last year with firsts in the long jump, 100 meters (10.78 seconds) and 800 relay (1:28.51), and a third in the 200 (22.0).

He is also entered in the 100, 200 and 400 relay this weekend in Columbus. His postseason this year includes four titles apiece at the Principals Athletic Conference Championship meet, the Bedford district meet and the Austintown Fitch regional meet.

Tucker’s personal-best times are 10.41 in the 100 at the Woodridge Wrap-Up, 21.32 in the 200 at the Austintown regional final and 42.82 in the 400 relay at the Austintown regional preliminary.

Coventry senior Austin Hinzman finished fourth in the Division II boys long jump at 21-6½.

Elsewhere in the morning session, Field senior Cortney Currey placed fourth in the Division II girls discus with a throw of 128-3, and Manchester junior Janiece France was fifth in the Division II girls high jump at 5-4.

Mogadore senior Connor Kerr advanced to Saturday’s finals in both Division III boys hurdle events. Kerr had the top preliminary time in the 110 hurdles on Friday at 14.91, and posted the third-best time in the 300 hurdles at 39.87.

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.