St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, 36, went on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a strained right thumb tendon.

The nine-time All-Star got hurt during last Saturday's game against Atlanta and tried to play through the injury.

"It's just a slight little tear between the thumb and the webbing, his right finger, rather," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.

Shildt said the injury affected Molina's batting.

Matt Wieters will get most of the playing time while Molina is sidelined. St. Louis selected the contract of Andrew Knizner from Triple-A Memphis.

Molina is batting .265 and four home runs and 33 RBI and started 49 of the Cardinals' first 53 games.

Phillies starter hurt

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin has been placed on the injured list with mid-back tightness and will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Gabe Kaplan said he hasn't decided yet on a replacement starter for Saturday night's game in Los Angeles.

He says Eflin woke up a few days ago with a stiff back and is having mild spasms.

Eflin is 5-5 with a 3.02 ERA. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in three starts since pitching a shutout on May 11.

Arizona pitcher out

Arizona right-hander Luke Weaver has a mild sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow along with a mild flexor pronator strain, and the Diamondbacks expect him to be sidelined for an extended time.

Weaver was removed one batter into the sixth inning at San Francisco on Sunday. The Diamondbacks sought opinions from Dr. James Andrews and Los Angeles Dodgers physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The 25-year-old is 4-3 with a 3.03 ERA in 11 starts.

Red Sox star exits game

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce left Friday night's game against the New York Yankees because of back spasms.

Pearce fouled out against J.A. Happ in the second inning and was replaced on defense by Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis in the bottom half. The team says Pearce is day to day.

Pearce, the World Series MVP last year, began the night batting only .182 with one home run and nine RBI.

Rockies demote pitcher

The Colorado Rockies sent left-hander Kyle Freeland to Triple-A Albuquerque to work on his mechanics after a rough start to the season.

Freeland, 26, is 2-6 with a 7.13 ERA and nowhere near the form he displayed a season ago when he finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.