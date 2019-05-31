SeaWolves 4, RubberDucks 1

The SeaWolves built a 4-0 lead and snapped the RubberDucks' winning streak at four games Friday night in Erie, Pa.

Ducks starter Sam Hentges (1-7) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The SeaWolves (25-24) added a run in the eighth off reliever Nick Sandlin.

Alex Call had three hits, including a solo home run in the ninth inning, for the Ducks (27-26). Ernie Clement and Wilson Garcia each added two hits.

Top prospect Casey Mize (5-0) blanked the Ducks on six hits over the first six innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com