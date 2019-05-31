COLUMBUS — Every point matters on Ohio high school track and field's biggest stage.

East Canton's boys 3,200-meter relay team snatched the maximum number it could get and gained a little redemption Friday morning at the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

Colt Hemphill, Kyeem Newell-Owens, Nick Martino and Demetrius Snellenberger teamed up to win a Division III state title in the first boys running event of the meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Hornets posted a winning time of 7:56.34, two seconds faster than the state's top qualifying time they ran last week.

It was the perfect start for an East Canton team that is bidding for a third consecutive state championship. Combined with Gavin Schoeneman's runner-up finish in the high jump, the Hornets scored 18 points the first day alone.

"It's definitely a good start to the meet," Hemphill said. "It sets the tone for the rest of the meet and has given our team motivation to hopefully strike a little bit of fear into some of the competition. You couldn't ask for anything better than what we did today."

Hemphill and Newell-Owens kept the Hornets in the lead pack. Then Martino faced his biggest test in his first varsity season. The freshman fell back to fifth, then moved back up to third before his handoff to Snellenberger.

"I just ran my own race and did what I needed to do," Martino said. "I gave it all I had the last 200 meters."

Snellenberger did the rest. He regained the lead for the Hornets and helped them beat runner-up Liberty Center by almost five seconds. For the second consecutive week, East Canton had the only Division III boys 3,200 relay team that broke eight minutes.

"Nick really pushed ahead the last 200," Snellenberger said. "That's when I knew, 'OK, we got this.' I didn't have anything to worry about."

Coach Tom Loy also didn't have anything to worry about when he saw Newell-Owens and Martino keep the Hornets in contention.

"The guys with some pressure really just hung in there and ran better than ever," Loy said. "They gave Dee a chance to blow everybody away."

Schoeneman is runner-up

Gavin Schoeneman's ultimate goal was to stand atop the winners' podium at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Despite falling just short, the East Canton junior's first trip to the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships was still a smashing success.

Schoeneman cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to finish as state runner-up in the Division III boys high jump. He hit five of his first seven jumps before three consecutive misses from 6-7 ended his title hopes.

"It has definitely been a super fun ride getting here," Schoeneman said. "I've had so much growth and so much fun getting here. I came a little bit short, but I can't wait until next year to see what I'm able to do. Hopefully I reach all of my goals."