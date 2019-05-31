CHICAGO — Yonder Alonso and José Abreu each hit a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 10-4 on Thursday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.

Alonso also doubled and scored against his former team, helping Chicago move within one game of Cleveland for second place in the AL Central. Eloy Jiménez had three hits and two RBI, and Manny Bañuelos (3-4) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win in a month.

With two outs and Abreu on first in the third, Alonso drove a 1-1 pitch from Carlos Carrasco over the wall in right-center to give the White Sox a 4-2 lead. It was Alonso's first homer since May 12 and No. 7 on the year.

The 32-year-old Alonso was acquired in a December trade with Cleveland for minor league outfielder Alex Call. Alonso hit .250 with 23 homers and 83 RBI last season, but is batting a career-low .180 through 54 games in his first year with Chicago.

Carrasco (4-6) matched a season high by allowing six runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings of his third consecutive loss. The right-hander had enjoyed great success versus Chicago since 2017, going 7-1 with a 1.09 ERA in his previous 10 appearances against the White Sox, including a 2-0 record and 12 scoreless innings over two starts this year.

Carrasco allowed Leury García's leadoff single in the seventh and struck out Yoán Moncada before he was replaced by Dan Otero. Abreu greeted the reliever with a drive to left for his team-high 15th homer, making it 7-3 White Sox.

Jordan Luplow went deep for Cleveland, and Carlos Santana drove in two runs in the opener of a four-game series. Jason Kipnis finished with two hits after he was robbed by Ryan Cordell's diving play on his sinking liner to right in the ninth.

Luplow led off the sixth with a drive to center for his fourth homer off Bañuelos this season. Five of Luplow's seven homers this year have come against the White Sox.