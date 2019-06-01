LOUISVILLE — In a game that featured 12 runs, 19 hits and 234 pitches, the Division I regional baseball final betweem Walsh Jesuit and Mentor came down to four plays. The advantage went to Mentor in each of them and as a result, the Cardinals are moving on to a state semifinal.

Saturday at Andy Aljancic Field, no plays were bigger than two that came in the momentum-shifting fourth inning, costing Walsh Jesuit (26-4) at least three runs in a 7-5 loss that ended the Warriors’ season.

Trailing 3-1, Walsh Jesuit got its first two batters on base. Henry Kaczmar led off with a walk and Stan Kaczmar followed with a single to left field. Left-fielder Erik Stern smoked a line drive up the middle that was snared by leaping Cardinals’ shortstop Andrew Witte. In the same motion Witte tossed the ball to second baseman Zach Mezget to double up Henry Kaczmar. The next batter, Jamie Perebzak hit a screamer to left field that stayed up just long enough to be caught for the third out.

In the bottom of the inning, Mentor already scored one run and had runners at second and third with two outs when Hal Walker struck out on a wild pitch and beat the throw to first base, loading the bases. The Cardinals took advantage when Kyle Beller hit a long double over the center fielder’s head. Beller was thrown out at third but all three runs scored, extending Mentor’s lead to 7-1.

“I’m just very disappointed and frustrated with that game, simply with respect to how baseball can be cruel,” Walsh Jesuit coach Chris Kaczmar said. “We were hitting the ball on the button seemingly countless times.

“We had momentum the one inning, tremendous at-bat by Erik and it was about the unluckiest spot he could have hit a line drive. I don’t know how many lineouts we had today but it was a lot.”

In the top of the fifth, Walsh Jesuit had runners at first and second with two outs. Cleanup hitter Nate Stahl — who pitched a three-hitter against Jackson in the semifinals on Friday — hit a long fly ball to dead-center field, where Mentor’s Noah Gladish caught it in the shadow of the fence

“We executed a ton of at-bats,” Chris Kaczmar said. “I guess that’s why we love baseball; sometimes they just don’t fall.”

The Warriors kept rallying, scoring twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh. The tying runs were on base when Jamie Perebzak’s popup was caught for the final out in front of the Walsh Jesuit dugout.

“I’ll replay a lot of those plays in my head for a lot of years, I’m sure,” Chris Kaczmar said.

Mentor’s Chad Rogers, a Penn State commitment, pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking four. He was lifted after walking Henry Kaczmar and Beller gave up two run-scoring hits before retiring Perebzak.

“Their guy [Rogers] threw a good game, don’t get me wrong,” Chris Kaczmar said. “He really threw strikes, he kept them in the game.”

Beller also led the Cardinals (22-5) at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Howie Cavell added two singles and an RBI.

“We got some offensive contributions from guys who we haven’t been getting [that] from,” Mentor coach Jeff Haase said. “We pitched and we played defense. That’s our M.O. Today we were able to play with the lead and that was really nice to have."

Stan Kaczmar and Stern led the Warriors by each hitting a double and a single; Jake Armsey added two singles and all three had an RBI.

Starting pitcher Yassir Kahook, a Toledo commitment, allowed eight hits and three runs in three innings.

“Credit to their hitters; they put the ball in play … a lot better than they did [Friday in a 1-0, 10-inning semifinal win over Brunswick],” Chris Kaczmar said. “We ran out of outs there at the end.

“But, overall, I want to say once the pain wears away from this particular game it was a tremendous season, one of the best that we’ve ever had in terms of team chemistry. We just really had a lot of fun and played the game with a lot of joy. I’m really proud of our team.”