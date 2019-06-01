Major-league batters set a record in May for most home runs in any month.

Batters hit 1,135 home runs in May, topping the previous mark of 1,119 in August 2017, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit No. 1,120 for the month on Friday night.

Four of the top five home run months have been in the last three years. June 2017 is third at 1,101, followed by May 2000 (1,069) and May 2017 (1,060).

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich led the big leagues with 21 homers through the end of May, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger with 20 and New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso with 19.

Batters have hit 2,279 home runs this season, a record average of 1.34 per team per game. At that pace, they would finish with 6,508, shattering the mark of 6,105 set two years ago — which topped the Steroids Era high of 5,693 in 2000. Home runs dipped to 5,585 last season.

Rangers' Gallo hurt

Joey Gallo left the Texas Rangers' game against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning Saturday with tightness in his left oblique.

Gallo, who homered earlier in the game, was pulled after visiting with manager Chris Woodward and trainer Matt Lucero while batting with a 3-2 count. He initially felt the injury in the outfield and then again on a check swing during that plate appearance. He had an MRI and passed some strength tests after the game.

Gallo hit his 17th home run of the season, tying him for the American League lead, in the fourth inning.

Red Sox star on IL

The Boston Red Sox have put World Series MVP Steve Pearce back on the 10-day injured list.

Pearce is out with a low back strain. The Red Sox made the move Saturday, a day after he left a game against the New York Yankees.

First baseman/outfielder Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Around the bases

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis is back from a stint on the injured list because of a bruised left hip and oblique muscle.…Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez was scratched from Saturday night's game against St. Louis because of a bruised right heel, a problem he first sustained on May 19 and re-aggravated later.