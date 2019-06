RubberDucks postponed

The RubberDucks' game in Erie against the SeaWolves was postponed by heavy rain on Saturday.

The game will be made up in a doubleheader of two seven-inning games beginning at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Ducks (27-26) will start right-hander Eli Morgan (2-0, 1.96) against SeaWolves right-hander Matt Manning (4-2, 2.10) in the first game, with righty Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.96) going against lefty Trent Szkutnik (1-2, 3.18) in the second game.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com