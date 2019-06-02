COLUMBUS — From the moment he made his surprising climb toward the top of the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium podium last season, Connor Kerr's eyes were trained toward the very top.

On Saturday, the Mogadore senior brought home the gold medal he had dreamed about for a year, taking first in the Division III 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.11 seconds.

"Pretty much all of my senior year, I've got to tell you," Kerr said. "I've been wanting this ever since I was second up there last year."

Regardless of expectations, regardless of seed times, a state title rarely comes easily, and it didn't for Kerr. Midway through the race, Kerr was even with Mount Gilead's Connor Page, expected to be his leading competitor all along. That's when Kerr found a surge that propelled him to a gold medal.

"I could see his legs in the corner of my eye," Kerr said. "I could feel him inching closer to me and then I tried to just give it everything I had because that's what you have to do when you're at state. My legs were kind of dead toward the end, but I pushed through."

That his gold medal came in the 110 was noteworthy. Last year, the 300 was by far Kerr's better event. He needed a wild-card berth to make it to state in the 110. This year, Kerr has been simply dominant in the 110.

"Really just practice," Kerr said. "My coach tells me all the time all the different things you'd have to do for a hurdler. I've been trying to focus on doing the little things. Instead of just doing the basic hurdling movement, I try to pick up my knees in between hurdles, act like a sprinter in between and lean through every hurdle. I've been trying to focus on those."

In addition to his gold medal in the 110, Kerr took a silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles with a 39.10. He blasted off to a powerful start and was neck-and-neck with Anthony Tyler entering the home stretch, with the Africentric senior winning in 38.73.

Kerr ends his high school track career with two silver medals and a gold medal in two state appearances.

"He just had that senior mentality of, 'I've been [here], I'm confident, I can do this, I'm going to win,' and he did it," Mogadore coach Tim Baker said. "He's strong, he wants to win, he's competitive and he's willing to fight."