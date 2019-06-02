Jay Bruce is going from last place to the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

The former All-Star was traded by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in a deal that will cost the Phillies just $2.75 million over the next 1½ seasons.

"I get to go somewhere I have a chance to win," the 32-year-old outfielder said, "and at this point in my career, that's pretty paramount for me."

As part of the deal, Seattle agreed to pay the Phillies $18,567,204 next Jan. 15, offsetting most of the $21,317,204 remaining in the $39 million, three-year contract Bruce agreed to with the New York Mets in January 2018.

Delay creates buzz

The game between the Miami Marlins and host San Diego at Petco Park was delayed for 28 minutes after a swarm of bees settled onto a microphone attached to the netting near the Padres' dugout.

With Padres rookie Josh Naylor about to bat with two outs in the third inning Sunday, players began scattering. Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro headed to the dugout and plate umpire Gerry Davis moved back from the field.

Eventually all the players left the field. An exterminator in a beekeeping suit climbed a ladder and sprayed the bees. He then used a shop vacuum cleaner to remove the dead bees and the grounds crew tidied up the area.

Naylor flied out to end the inning.

Brewers' Chacin on IL

Milwaukee has placed struggling starter Jhoulys Chacin on the injured list with a strained lower back, paving the way for Jimmy Nelson's return to the majors.

The Brewers made the move Sunday, two days after Chacin fell to 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA after giving up seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to Pittsburgh.

Milwaukee recalled right-handed relievers Jacob Barnes and Taylor Williams from Triple-A San Antonio and optioned catcher Jacob Nottingham to Triple-A.

Rangers' Gallo on IL

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo hopes to be sidelined no more than two weeks because of a left oblique strain.

Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. He consulted with New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who has been out with a similar injury since April 20.

The strain is on the back side of the left-handed hitting Gallo's swing while Judge's injury is to his front side.