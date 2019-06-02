RubberDucks 5-7, SeaWolves 8-2



Kai-ai Tom and Alexis Pantoja each homered and had and two RBI to lead the RubberDucks to a 7-2 Eastern League victory over the host Erie SeaWolves and a split of their doubleheader on Sunday.

The SeaWolves won the first game 8-5 in 11 innings.

Trailing 2-0 in the second game, the Ducks scored three runs in the fourth and four in the seventh to earn the victory.

Pantoja's two-run homer in the fourth tied the score and Tyler Friis also homered to give the Ducks the lead.

Tom's two-run homer in the seventh made it 6-2.

Eli Morgan (3-0) got the win for the Ducks (29-26), allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 52/3 innings.

The first game was tied 3-3 after seven and each team scored a run in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings before Kody Eaves' three-run homer, his second of the game, won it for the SeaWolves (25-25) in the 11th.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com