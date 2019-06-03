Softball in Stark County continues to be a big deal.

With four different schools winning state titles in the 2000s, the county is strong and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Monday’s 32nd annual Barney Ellis All-Star Games ended with the Stark County Stars earning a 3-0 win over the Summit County Stars at Firestone Stadium.

Louisville won the 2019 Division I state title after Perry won the 2018 state championship. The Panthers also won the state crown in 2010.

The success of the Leopards and Panthers follows North Canton Hoover, an eight-time Division I state champion, and Lake, the 2005 state champ.

Perry senior Payton Gottshall hit a solo home run to left field to give the Stark County Stars a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

“It was great to come out here and be able to wear this jersey again,” Gottshall said. “To be able to hit that home run with my coaches here is really special.”

Louisville coach Andrea Arney and Perry coach Scott Daugherty led the Stark County Stars and called on five girls to pitch and limit the Summit County Stars to three hits.

The five pitchers who combined for the shutout were Lake junior Jessica LeBeau, Canton South sophomore Ashley Zwick, Tuslaw senior Sierra Neff, Sandy Valley senior Arianna Ott and Gottshall.

“This is a fun moment for all of these girls to be a part of,” Arney said. “Stark County is really talented and all of these girls enjoyed being together and playing softball. … I have been soaking in all of the moments the past four days.”

Neff and Louisville senior Kaycee Ollis each scored a run in the third inning on Monday for the Stark County Stars.

“We get to compete against all of these girls throughout the year,” Daugherty said. “You love your own players, but you grow a respect against the kids you are competing against. This is really fun to get a group of girls together that you have competed against all year.”

East Canton senior Harley Mason made a highlight reel play in the top of the fifth with a diving catch to her left to prevent a run from scoring.

Louisville seniors Sarah Cantley and Teagan Rice joined Ollis on the field Monday.

“It was awesome to win the state championship,” Cantley said. “I loved playing with all of my teammates during the season. … It was also fun to play here today.”

Manchester’s Emily Kusmits, Wadsworth’s Jenna Skinner and Springfield’s Saira Riddle each had a hit for Summit.

Metro 8, Suburban 7

Manchester senior Haley Doll hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh and pitched four innings in relief to lead the Metro Stars to an 8-7 victory in Monday’s middle game.

Doll’s hit scored Revere juniors Claire Brokloff and Katie Azzolina and came in a five-run seventh as the Metro Stars took an 8-4 lead. The inning also featured a single by Twinsburg sophomore Leah Bova that scored Doll, and a double by Cloverleaf junior Emily Whitehair that scored Bova and Revere junior Lauren Skidmore.

“This is an awesome experience because you come into this not knowing the girls,” Doll said. “It is great to come together and play in an all-star game.”

The Suburban Stars took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kent Roosevelt's Lexie Genovese, Highland’s Jenna Parker, Wadsworth’s Emily Cingle and Norton’s Kylie Lewis each drove in a run; and Highland’s Paige Berkmeyer, Genovese, Barberton’s Kyrstan McDonald and Parker each scored a run.

The Metro Stars made it 4-3 in the fourth as Woodridge junior Madison Randall scored on a wild pitch, Brokloff scored on an error and Azzolina scored on a passed ball.

“All-star games are always nice because the kids come out and have a good time,” said Hudson coach Jeff Kurtz, who led the Metro Stars with Woodridge coach Dan Schneider.

Portage 9, Akron/Canton City 4

The Portage Stars scored eight runs in the fourth to take charge in Monday’s opener.

“We were down 4-1 and we scored eight runs in the fourth inning,” Springfield coach Charlie Schrader, who led the Suburban Stars with Field coach Beth Dyer.

“Everybody contributed. We got a little more aggressive on the base paths in that inning and started hitting the ball and putting pressure on them.

“… Our pitchers, [Field sophomore] Alexsa Hurd and [Mogadore junior] Amanda Kot did a great job keeping us in the game early.”

Crestwood junior Kelly Hoffman hit a home run for the Portage Stars. Crestwood junior Angie Masiello, Springfield junior Ciera Odum and Hurd also contributed key hits.

Joe Moxon of Firestone coached the Akron/Canton City Stars, and said Firestone’s Madi Morrow and Coventry’s Gabbi Sampson stood out along with Ellet’s Taylor Givens and St. V-M’s Samara Dadich.

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.