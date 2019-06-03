Everybody imagines big things for Mayfield, Garrett and Beckham. But the Browns need to be like those teams with surprising contributors. Here's one view of who could deliver.

BEREA The big dogs MUST hunt.

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham and Denzel Ward need to live up to projections if the flavor-of-the-day Browns are to turn into an autumn-long feast.

That being said ...

Unexpected help from off-the-radar players could take 2019 to the next level.

As the Browns prepare to eyeball candidates in minicamp, consider what such surprises have meant to other teams.

Start with Adam Thielan, who was frolicking around with the Minnesota State Mavericks not so long ago. Thielan went undrafted, then made only a mini-mark with the Vikings through three seasons, combining for 1,248 receiving yards. Then he went major, ranking second in the NFC with 1,276 yards for a 2017 team that went 13-3.

Pray tell where the 2017 Eagles would have been without Nick Foles, the quarterback drafted 66 spots after Brandon Weeden in 2012.

Markus Golden, drafted seven spots after the Browns took edge rusher Nate Orchard in 2015, broke through for 12.5 sacks with the 2016 Cardinals (Orchard has five career sacks through 2018).

Chris Carson, a Round 7 pick in 2017 (the Browns plucked kicker Zane Gonzalez a bit earlier), ranked fifth in the NFC in rushing yards in 2018. His two-TD performance in a Dec. 23 win over the Chiefs carried Seattle to the playoffs.

Geno Atkins started one game for the Bengals as a rookie No. 120 pick in 2010. Then he became the best player on a team that reached five straight postseasons.

The Browns need their own somebody, or somebodies, to come out of nowhere (or nowhere special).

Based on a month of spring practice, heading into this week's minicamp, here are five likely candidates.

1, Linebacker Genard Avery.

He made a preseason splash as a rookie that went beyond sacks in consecutive preseason games against the Bills and Eagles. In the opener, he sacked Ben Roethlisberger. Then he came back to Earth.

Avery rallied later in the season, playing more than 80 percent of the snaps in consecutive December wins over the Panthers, Broncos and Bengals.

Where he was drafted (No. 150 overall) is John Dorsey's wheelhouse for stealing a good linebacker.

It's too soon to bet heavily on linebacker Mack Wilson (rookie No. 155 overall pick). Avery isn't a kid any more. At 24, he is three years older than Wilson. He is nearly a year older than Garrett.

2, Wideout Rashard Higgins

Everyone knows Antonio Callaway is the unproven wideout with the talent to make a difference. Questions about his dependability dropped him to Round 4 in last year's draft and lingered during spring practice.

"Hollywood" Higgins shows a good head for the game and a rapport with Mayfield. If Callaway gets his act together, there won't be much room for Higgins. If not, note that Higgins was the Browns' top wideout in the last two games (10 catches for 146 yards against the Bengals and Ravens; Jarvis Landry's numbers were nine for 149).

How Landry in tandem with Odell Beckham reshapes the way defenses play the Browns bodes well for someone. Maybe Higgins.

3, Running back Duke Johnson

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have become quite good friends. The common vision has them entertaining 70,000 new best friends while playing together at the stadium in December.

But the team needs a back to fill a role and provide insurance behind Chubb while Hunt serves an eight-game suspension.

If Chubb makes a jump and the passing game takes off behind Mayfield, Johnson could find a perfect landscape for expressing his talent.

Johnson hasn't been a great pro runner (eight career games against Pittsburgh, 24 carries, 72 yards, 3.0 average). Yet, he mostly has been effective while running in all 11 Browns wins across the last four years (56 carries, 270 yards, 4.6 average). As a receiver, he can be very good.

4, Cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Linebacker Chris Spielman came to Berea in 1999 saying, "A defense can never have enough good cornerbacks." Dorsey says the exact same thing now.

Dorsey's top defensive picks in Cleveland have been cornerbacks (Ward, Greedy Williams). He imported three veteran corners in 2018 free agency, one of whom, T.J. Carrie, is prominent in 2019 plans.

The under-the-radar corner who could make a difference is Mitchell. After four choppy years with three other teams, Mitchell moved past Carrie during 2018 summer drills and played well in September. Then a broken wrist blew a hole in his season, although he made his way back and played almost every down across the last four games.

Whether it is by establishing turf in August or by injuries, he'll get a chance to prove he can make noise in his position's "never enough" world.

5, Defensive lineman Chad Thomas

A high 2018 third-round pick normally wouldn't be under the radar. But Thomas played a grand total of three downs after September.

He is getting given every chance to prove he can be a major contributor after an offseason of reflection.

We excluded from this discussion a few players who might have crossed your mind, on the basis they aren't far enough off the radar. For example, Larry Ogunjobi, the first pick of the third round in the 2017 NFL draft, is a well-known hopeful.

Johnson, on the other hand, makes it on the grounds he never found his way onto the franchise radar. Coaches are wrestling to keep him invested, but he has done the math as to what Chubb plus Hunt equals.

We avoided rookies. Williams is too obvious. The other newbies are too tricky to project. It would help, of course, if Sione Takitaki, Sheldrick Redwine or Wilson get busy ahead of schedule.

We asked for suggestions on Twitter. Tight end Demetrius Harris, safety Jermaine Whitehead, guard Kyle Kalis and wideout Derrick Willies were among interesting names that came back.

They can't all be good players. If some of them are, so much the better for Mayfield and the top of the roster.

Reach Steve at 3340-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP