After a key defensive player identifies Baker Mayfield as the team leader, the second-year QB thanks him for 'the honor' and gives vivid example of embracing the role in practice.

BEREA A new wave of hype washes over the Browns every time the NFL offseason comes up for air.

The latest incoming: A splash from NFL Network ranks the likeliest teams to dethrone King Belichick's Patriots. The first six: Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Rams, Eagles, Colts. The next team mentioned is Cleveland, quantum leaping from an 0-16 shipwreck in the rather recent past.

John Dorsey's tidal wave of roster changes leaves the Browns with a thoroughly fresh outlook as the team courses through minicamp. Yet, so many of the players are so new to both the team and each other that some way must be found to mesh the pieces.

Someone must lead.

Baker Mayfield is willing. According to cornerback Denzel Ward, the quarterback has taken the reins not just of the offense, but the team.

"Baker is our leader," said Ward, a 2018 No. 4 overall draft pick who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Ward said so after a recent spring practice. Someone mentioned it to Mayfield on Tuesday at the start of a three-day minicamp.

"That's quite the honor, to hear that coming from a defensive player," Mayfield said.

Mayfield helped steer the 2018 Browns to a 5-3 second half as a rookie No. 1 overall draft pick. His passer rating for the season was 93.7.

Mayfield's first NFL season arguably was meatier than rookie campaigns compiled by other recent No. 1 overall picks.

Jared Goff (Rams, 2016) threw five TDs and five interceptions. Jameis Winston (Bucs, 2015) lost five of his last six starts. Andrew Luck (Colts, 2012) was on an 11-5 team, but his passer rating was a substandard 76.5. Cam Newton (Panthers, 2011) produced an 84.5 rating and 6-8 record record in his first year.

Mayfield's knack for keeping the entire team on its toes was more important than his numbers.

As personnel guru Gil Brandt put it during a swing through the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday, "Baker has a great ability to get the best out of the other 10 people on the field." Brandt is part of the Hall's Class of 2019.

Mayfield says he's just doing his job.

"There's a certain leadership role that comes with the quarterback position," he said. "I expect myself to have a much bigger role than just positional leadership.

"To be that guy who can be there for everybody to count on when it's crunch time, to be around, to be relatable, to be that same guy for them ..."

Mayfield's leadership is being put to the test in minicamp, where he is working with two players — Duke Johnson and Odell Beckham — who have been mostly or completely absent until now.

The 2019 Browns are not the same team Mayfield quarterbacked in December.

Nick Chubb is expected to make a jump in his first full year as the No. 1 running back. High 2018 draft pick Austin Corbett, a benchwarmer last year, figures to start at right guard. Second-year Brown Greg Robinson likewise is ticketed to start a full season at left tackle, as opposed to sitting behind Desmond Harrison for eight games last year. Beckham's talent, finally on display in Berea, is something to behold.

"I've got to earn respect from everybody," Mayfield said. "We have a lot of new faces in the locker room.

"Last year we kind of knew what kind of pieces we had put together. Freddie kind of wanted to process things on the fly."

Now that Freddie Kitchens has been promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, he's doing his heavy processing now.

"This is about making sure we're all on the same page," Mayfield said. "We're testing different stuff, seeing what works."

Kitchens was asked after practice if the players are ready to get behind a leader as new to the NFL as Mayfield.

"They'd better be," Kitchens said.

The head coach went on to protest, "Baker is not the only leader on the team." He mentioned other leaders on offense. He said not enough is being said about the defense and the leaders emerging there.

Yes, but it was a defensive player, Ward, who said, "Baker is our leader."

Conceding that, Kitchens said, "Everybody has to have a focal point."

Practice had just ended. At the end of a two-minute drill, rookie kicker Austin Seibert was hurried out to kick a 50-yard field goal with the clock ticking toward 0:00.

Mayfield let out some salty words in a primal scream when the kick went through. He ran to Seibert for a mini celebration.

Offense. Defense. Special teams. In terms of the No. 1 leader on the Browns, it's fairly evident Mayfield is their man.

