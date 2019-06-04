NORTH CANTON — One of Stark County’s best young boys basketball players is on the move and headed north.

Sophomore-to-be Sencire Harris plans to leave North Canton Hoover and enroll at St. Vincent-St. Mary next season, his father confirmed to the Canton Repository.

“It was a difficult decision and we thought about it for a while,” TJ Harris said. “There is some stuff going on off the court, a mix of community and family things. We feel this is what’s best for him.”

The elder Harris said the decision came down to St. V or a prep school. After talking to the father of Malvern native and former St. V star Jayvon Graves, who now plays college ball for the Buffalo Bulls, the Irish were the choice.

TJ Harris declined to elaborate on the off-court issues, but stressed, “The on-court stuff was great. I’ll say it again: great. I saw the work they were putting in. The team is in a great place.

“Off the court, in the community, there were some things that bothered me.”

Hoover coach Mike Bluey declined to comment on the situation.

Sencire Harris averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals as a freshma, earning third-team All-Ohio. The 6-foot-4 lefty — a long, slender, explosive athlete — shot 41.3 percent from the field, 26.1 percent from the 3-point line and 62.5 percent from the foul line.

Harris, who turns 17 in late September and has attended North Canton schools since sixth grade, earned first-team All-Federal League, Canton Repository All-Stark County and All-Northeast Inland District.

Harris plays for NEO Tru Game on the Nike EYBL circuit in AAU. He has been invited to participate in the Nike Top 100 16U camp in St. Louis later this month.

The Vikings jumped from a 4-19 record in 2017-18 to 14-10 in Harris’ freshman season, which also was Bluey’s first in North Canton.

A talent such as Harris is irreplaceable, but Hoover is by no means left in shambles.

The Vikings didn’t have a single senior on their roster last season. They return starters Jonah McCartney, Landen Rose, Connor Ashby and Brock Henne along with rotation players such as Isaac Barker, Zach Yun and Logan Gotter. A strong incoming sophomore class is expected to make an impact as well.

St. V-M lost in the Division I state championship game this past season after being moved out of Division II for competitive balance reasons. The Irish won Division II state titles in 2017 and ’18.