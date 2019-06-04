Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL in a rundown and will miss the rest of the season, causing the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies to again reshuffle their outfield.

McCutchen hurt his left knee during Monday night's game against San Diego and an MRI revealed the injury.

"It's not the news I wanted to hear," McCutchen said Tuesday.

McCutchen said he hopes to be OK for Opening Day next season. Manager Gabe Kapler said he didn't have the date for McCutchen's surgery.

McCutchen, 32, was hitting .256 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI and an NL-high 43 walks. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract.

McCutchen had been on the injured list only once before, back in 2014 when he starred for Pittsburgh.

The injury came a week after Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera was put on administrative leave after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City.

Last weekend, the Phillies acquired outfielder Jay Bruce in a trade with Seattle. Bruce was expected to fill the role as a left-handed hitter off the bench, and get some time in the outfield.

The Phillies also called up Adam Haseley, 23, from the minors for his major-league debut. Haseley was hitting a combined .275 with seven home runs and 23 RBI at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading.

New role for Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera is reluctantly moving into a full-time role as designated hitter for the Detroit Tigers as he tries to avoid losing a second straight season to injury.

The longtime corner infielder only played 38 games in 2018 because of a ruptured biceps tendon. This season, he's dealing with chronic soreness in his right knee.

Doctors considered operating on the knee but decided to see how it responds to a life without defensive responsibilities.

"It's sad," Cabrera said Tuesday. "I like being in the field."

He added that not having to undergo surgery is "really good news."





Around the bases

The Kansas City Royals placed third baseman Hunter Dozier on the injured list with an oblique strain and recalled infielder Kelvin Gutierrez from Triple-A Omaha. ... The Chicago Cubs activated reliever Pedro Strop (hamstring) from the 10-day IL and optioned reliever Dillon Maples to Triple-A Iowa. ... The Baltimore Orioles reinstated first baseman Chris Davis (hip) from the 10-day injured list.