RubberDucks 8, Fightin Phils 5



Reigning Eastern League Player of the Month Ka’ai Tom stayed hot and the RubberDucks beat the Reading Fightin Phils to open a three-game series at Canal Park on Tuesday.

Tom went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI and Nellie Rodriguez hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Tanner Tully (5-4, 3.92) gave up six hits in six innings to earn the win. He gave up four runs, all earned, walked one and struck out four.

Every batter for the Ducks (29-27) had a hit, with Mitch Longo and Rodriguez each driving in two runs.

In a roster move, outfielder Connor Marabell (.243, 5 homer runs, 25 RBI) was promoted to Triple-A Columbus. Lynchburg outfielder Trenton Brooks (.213, 3, 17) moved up to take his place.

The next game is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m at Canal Park. Ducks right-hander Jake Paulson (4-3, 4.17) and Fighting Phils right-hander Ramon Rosso (3-2, 3.35) are the scheduled pitchers.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

