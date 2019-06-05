CLEVELAND — In addition to placing Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day non-baseball, medical injured list with a blood condition, the Indians also optioned outfielder Greg Allen to Triple-A and recalled right-handed pitchers Jon Edwards and Nick Goody.

Carrasco was originally slated to start Wednesday's game. Instead, the Indians turned to Tyler Clippard and the bullpen. Hence, Edwards and Goody being recalled added needed depth. Francona also announced on Wednesday that Adam Plutko will start Saturday's game against the Yankees.

In terms of how the Indians handle the fifth spot in the rotation past this week, that has yet to be determined. Mike Clevinger is slated to throw 4-5 innings with Triple-A Columbus on Thursday and then around 85 pitches in his next start. After that, it's possible he could return to the rotation in Cleveland.

"Because of days off, we only need one fifth starter one day until Clev potentially comes back," Francona said. "We don’t need to make that decision now. Depending on what shape we’re in, we could maybe have a bullpen day. That might be a reach. Again, we don’t have to [announce] that yet."

When in the majors this season, Edwards has struggled with his command, allowing two runs on five hits and walking six in 7 1/3 innings.

"He’s had his moments," Francona said of Edwards. "I think one of the biggest things is trying to get his confidence back. When he came up to us last year, he was on such a roll that he just kept going. I think now when he made the club out of spring training all of a sudden there’s that added responsibility. It’s a little different, and I think he took a few lumps."

Goody hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing elbow surgery last season.

"With Goody, in the spring we saw stuff, [but] we didn’t see command," Francona said. "He went to Triple-A and April was really a tough month for him; I mean really tough. And to his credit, he’s starting to kinda now fight back and show more of being closer to who he is.”

