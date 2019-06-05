TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Jordan Latimer

eighth in long jump

University of Akron senior Jordan Latimer jumped 25-8¼ to place eighth in the men's long jump on day one of the NCAA Championships on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

Kent State senior Samory Fraga jumped 25-1¼ inches to finish 15th.

Also earning a trip to nationals but not placing in the top eight were pole vaulters Matt Ludwig and Matt Keim of Akron and Christian Champen of Kent State.

Ludwig cleared 17-6½ to tie for 13th and Champen reached the same mark but tied for 15th after needing multiple attempts.

After five events in the decathalon, Kent junior TJ Lawson was in third place with 4,216 points. He trailed first place by 129 points.