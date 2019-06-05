RubberDucks 2, Fightin Phils 0



The only way to one-up a good outing is to come out and do it again.

Jake Paulson blanked the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday and the RubberDucks relievers followed suit to give the Ducks a 2-0 win.

Paulson (4-3, 3.65) allowed three hits and struck out four in seven innings. In his last two outings, the right-hander has given up one earned run on six hits and struck out seven in 12 innings.

Wilson Garcia’s bases-loaded, two-out, two-run single in the third was all the Ducks (30-27) needed. Garcia sent a grounder to second baseman Luke Williams that looked like the last out of the inning, but it hit the lip of the grass and bounced into right field.

The Indians made a roster move, promoting Nick Sandlin (two saves, 1.56) to Columbus and bringing Rob Kaminsky (2-1, 3.48) back to the Ducks from the Clippers.

The three-game homestand concludes at 7:05 p.m. Thursday when left-hander Sam Hentges (1-7, 4.55) squares up against Fighting Phils right-hander Ramon Rosso (3-2, 3.35).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

