Fightin Phils 3, RubberDucks 2

A bloop and a blast weren’t enough for the RubberDucks on Thursday when the Reading Fightin Phils avoided a three-game sweep with a one-run win over the RubberDucks.

Nellie Rodriguez went deep for the Ducks (30-28) in the fourth inning and Ka’ai Tom tied things in the eighth with an RBI single to give the squad life, but a two-out, bases-loaded infield single by Josh Stephen in the ninth gave the Fighting Phils (32-24) just enough to walk out of Canal Park a winner.

The Indians made a couple of roster moves, sending right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale (4-0, 2.67) to Columbus with right-handers Robert Broom (1-1, two saves, 0.36) and Evan Mitchell (0-3, 10.43) moving up to Akron from Lynchburg.

The Ducks head to Altoona for a four-game series starting at 7 p.m. Friday when Eli Morgan (3-0, 2.20) faces Altoona left-hander and former RubberDucks starter Sean Brady (2-4, 6.04).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

