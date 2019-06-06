Jack Greynolds Jr. is stepping away from the Barberton boys basketball program to spend more time with his family and focus on his health.

Greynolds informed the Barberton City School District on Wednesday that he has decided to resign as the Magics boys basketball coach following three seasons.

“I have bled purple since the hiring of my father, 50 years ago this year, and I will continue to bleed purple,” Greynolds said. “I never wanted to coach anywhere else, except at Barberton.”

Greynolds posted a 32-37 record during three seasons as the Magics head coach.

Barberton athletic director John Sabol said that Greynolds will continue teaching physical education at Barberton High School, but wants to spend more time with his family as well as take care of the wear and tear that 34 years of coaching has taken on his body.

“After multiple hip and back surgeries, and more to come in the future, I can’t physically do the job according to my standards,” Greynolds said.

Greynolds and his wife Julie plan to watch their daughter, Elise, play tennis for Barberton during her upcoming senior year, and watch their son, Jordan, play basketball during his sophomore year at Allegheny College. Jordan graduated from Barberton in 2018.

“The Barberton Magics basketball program and the name Jack Greynolds are synonymous with one another,” Sabol said. “The Magics have been fortunate to have both Jack Sr. and Jack Jr. coach the program for 20 seasons, the last three Jack Jr. has led the program. Both coaches have over 300 career wins and are beloved by Magics basketball fans.”

Jack Greynolds Sr. led Barberton as coach to a Class AAA state championship victory over Middletown in 1976, and also guided the Magics to a Class AAA state runnerup finish to Columbus Lindem McKinley in 1977.

Jack Greynolds Jr. is the program’s ninth leading scorer overall with 1,032 career points during his time as a high school player from 1981 to 1984.

Greynolds Jr. had a message for Barberton basketball fans, saying “Many of you have watched me grow up and I am honored that I was able to come back and coach in front of you these last three years.”

Greynolds Jr. came back to Barberton with 353 career coaching wins during stints at Rootstown, Tallmadge, Buchtel and GlenOak. He coached his son at GlenOak and then at Barberton. Jordan Greynolds played for Barberton as a junior and senior, and scored 706 points (27th on the Magics career list).

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for all of our staff, faculty, administrators and school board members here at Barberton,” Greynolds Jr. said. “I have appreciated their friendship and support these past three years. The hardest part will be leaving our returning players. I know they will be successful on and off the court and I will always be available, if they ever need anything.”

