Here are 13 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 5-2 win over the New York Yankees Friday night.

1. At Fenway, on the road against a surprising White Sox team and now at home against the Yankees. Talk about trial by fire for a 24-year-old rookie. It's far from an ideal scenario, but it's also something the Indians couldn't avoid due to the foursome of injuries within the rotation. They would surely have liked to ease Zach Plesac into some more palatable scenarios (meaning opposing lineups), but he's handled himself just fine regardless, eliminating any potential promoter's remorse.

2. "He’s good. He competes like crazy. And all the things that ... I wish I could sit up here and take credit," said manager Terry Francona. "The player development people, I hope their chests are out a little bit, because they’re responsible for where this kid is at in his career. And now we’re watching him get better like right in front of our eyes. He threw some breaking balls tonight that were probably the best ones he’s thrown. He didn’t always follow the glove, but he’s aggressive enough with his fastball where he’ll stand you up a little bit, whether it’s by design or not, and his fastball plays a little bit more than what you see on the scoreboard.”

3. When Plesac was called up to the majors, Francona noted that those within the player development department felt that even if he struggled out of the gate in a tough situation, it wouldn't hurt his development. The club was only committed to two starts, and then they'd see where he landed. Plesac, quite handedly, threw away any possibility that he'd only be up in the majors for only a week and a half.

4. "We don’t need to send him to Cooperstown yet, but we love what we see," Francona said. "The kid’s been phenomenal.”

5. Plesac didn't begin Friday night's outing on the best note. The Yankees took a quick 2-0 lead and Plesac had to dodge a few scoring threats. He also benefitted from two outstanding plays defensively, one by Tyler Naquin in the first to throw out Didi Gregorius at second base and another by Francisco Lindor in the fifth to rob Gio Urshela of a hit. Without those two plays, it's possible Fright night's outing has a different tone. Though to Plesac's credit, he recovered to allow only one baserunner in his final four innings.

6. “Extremely important," Plesac said when asked how important it was to escape those early jams. "I was falling behind a little bit in the count and just had to collect and get back in the zone, make pitches and a couple quick outs helped and just focused on attacking the zone. I got away from it and it helped me out a lot.”

7. Plesac's composure has stood out above anything else. But, no, he's certainly nervous. He's not a robot lacking emotion. He's just using it as positive energy.



8. “Yeah, I mean every start I think I get butterflies and it’s a super competitive nature of mine, I just get those and I put that together as good energy and not let it beat me up and that’s what I’ve been focusing on," Plesac said. "You know in Boston I had my closest family and friends there and then we go to Chicago my whole community is there and come here tonight and I got the whole city there. They were all there cheering for us. You can feel that. I really appreciate it and I felt it while I was on the mound and the fans out there were incredible and so it was a lot of fun.”

9. After the game, the Indians gave Plesac the ceremonial beating and beer shower that accompanies a significant first, in this case it being his first career win. And, he had a special text message waiting for him from Uncle Dan Plesac.

10. "I never could have dreamed it like this," Plesac said. "It’s absolutely incredible. I got a text from my uncle Dan. He told me his first big-league loss was to the Chicago White Sox and his first big-league win was the New York Yankees. So people say history repeats itself. Man, it’s crazy.”

11. Lindor has gone on runs where he seemingly makes a highlight reel play every single night before, though he's also had stretches where he was disappointed with his defensive play, often taking errors personally. His current defensive tear has coincided with his offensive outburst, and Lindor seems to be reaching everything hit toward him with a dive, a pop-up to his feet and a one-hopper to first base. Lindor has had some outstanding month-long stretches in his career. He might be on one of the very best right now, both at the plate and at shortstop.

12. As a reported began to ask a postgame question to Francona on Lindor's defense, Francona cut him off and said, “Spectacular." Francona added, "Yeah, he’s something else, boy. He does it every day. The play he made, was it last night? Millsy said, he goes, ‘That might be the best play I’ve ever seen.‘ Where it was like backhand or it was behind him. Yeah, it’s pretty good.”

13. “Unbelievable," Plesac added. "It was unbelievable. Best play I’ve ever seen.”

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.