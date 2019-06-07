Walsh Jesuit boys volleyball players will enter summer break as state champions.

The Warriors won the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association Division II state championship by defeating Columbus Bishop Watterson 25-18, 25-17 and 25-21 on Sunday at Capital University.

Sophomores Tyler Ligan and Will Heeney and junior Nick Reilman led Walsh with all-around efforts on the court.

Ligan totaled eight kills, two service aces, two blocks and seven digs; Heeney had 28 assists, four Kills, one ace, two blocks and three digs; and Reilman added in four kills, two aces, two blocks and six digs.

Other key contributors for Walsh were sophomore Ben Ligan (three kills, two blocks, two digs); junior Jack Brandhorst (nine kills, two blocks); sophomore Sean Stepanek (17 digs, one ace); and senior Johnny Collins (five kills, three aces, six blocks).

“This group of boys fully committed to the culture and the process that was required to achieve their goal of winning a state championship,” Walsh coach Brad Seislove said. “This has been such a close-knit group from top to bottom.”

Walsh opened its tournament run with wins over Kent Roosevelt and Archbishop Hoban, and defeated Cincinnati La Salle 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 19-25 and 15-9 in a state semifinal.

Football update

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football divisional assignments for the 2019 season, with the specific region assignments in each division to be announced next week.

Stow is the lone Summit County school in Division I, which also includes area teams Brunswick, Canton McKinley, GlenOak, Jackson, Medina and Strongsville.

Archbishop Hoban will remain in Division II where it has won its past two state titles during a four-year run of state championships. Massillon is also in Division II.

Division II is also set to include Alliance, Barberton, Brecksville, Cuyahoga Falls, Ellet, Firestone, Green, Highland, Hudson, Kenmore-Garfield, Kent Roosevelt, Lake, Nordonia, North, North Canton Hoover, North Royalton, Perry, Twinsburg, Wadsworth, Walsh Jesuit and Wooster.

Buchtel, Copley and Woodridge will move into Division III, which will also include Aurora, Coventry, East, Norton, Ravenna, Revere, Springfield, St. V-M, Streetsboro and Tallmadge.

Division IV teams will be CVCA, Field and Northwest. Chippewa, Manchester, Orrville and Rootstown will be in Division V, and Mogadore remains in Division VI.

The first day of coaching is Aug. 1, and the regular season begins with games on Aug. 29, 30 and 31. The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Dec. 5, 6 and 7.

