LONDON GREEN

Buchtel, track and field



Green, a senior, helped Buchtel win the Division II state title in the girls 800-meter relay for the second year in a row at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Griffins compiled a time of 1:41.34 in the 800 relay, and Green also contributed to the second-place 400 relay in a time of 48.48.

LONNIE HARPER

Wooster, track and field



Harper, a senior, won the Division I state championship in the boys high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 11 inches at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

DAMIAN JACKSON

Coventry, track and field



Jackson, a junior, placed third in the Division II boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.67 seconds at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

EMILIA LESNIAK

Strongsville, track and field



Lesniak, a senior, won the Division I state championship in the girls high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 9 inches at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

ALYSSA WILLIS

Twinsburg, track and field



Willis, a junior, qualified for the Division I state meet in four events — the 100-meter dash, the 800 relay, the 400 relay and the 200. Willis helped Twinsburg win the Division I state title in the girls 800 relay for the second year in a row at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The 800 relay posted a time of 1:37.77.

