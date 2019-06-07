MACEDONIA — Denzel Ward played catch with kids, gave them high-fives and encouraged them to juke each other while they went through football drills at his old stomping ground.

The Browns Pro Bowl cornerback continued to honor the memory of his late father, Paul, by holding a free skills camp for about 400 children Friday at Nordonia High School.

The camp became the signature community event of the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation that Ward launched with his family earlier this year.

Its mission is to help prevent heart-related fatalities like the one that changed Ward's life forever. His father, Paul, died of cardiac arrest in a spin class on May 2, 2016, at the age of 46.

Ward reflected on what his dad, a beloved principal at Carylwood Intermediate School in Bedford, would have thought about the camp spearheaded by his sons, Denzel and Paul III, and wife, Nicole.

"He would definitely be proud of me and proud of my family as well," said Denzel Ward, a Nordonia High School product and Ohio State University product who grew up in Northfield. "Something he taught us at a young age was just giving back to the community and doing things to be a positive role model and impact other people in a positive way."

The memory of Ward's father is the fabric of the foundation. Its name -- "make them know your name" -- is a quote borrowed from advice Paul Ward used to share with his sons about sports and life. The message has taken on a different meaning for the family since his death.

Nicole Ward said there was a defibrillator on the wall at the gym where her husband went into cardiac arrest, but no one used it.

"We just feel like if people are educated to know how simple it is, because literally, if you were to just press the button on the defibrillator, it walks you through steps, which are easy as A, B, C, one, two, three," she said. "We don't want people to be intimidated or afraid to take action in situations like that because my husband -- we don't know -- he might be here today if someone did do that.

"Make them know your name. Make them know that you're willing to step up, that you're willing to take action, that you're willing to learn, that you're willing to teach someone else, that you're willing to be that one to potentially make a difference in someone's life, and sometimes that difference could be a matter of life or death as it was for my husband."

Ward had long aspired to establish a foundation. When his mom asked him what he wanted its focus to be, he told her without hesitation.

"My family and I just wanted to ... try to bring awareness to heart health ," Ward said, "and just try to help avoid situations for other families to go through what we had to go through."

Ward, 22, wants to make the camp an annual event. If Friday's turnout is any indication, future camps would certainly generate interest and shine a spotlight on the foundation.

Sarah Edenfield, the foundation's event director, said the camp's organizers initially planned for 200 kids to attend, but the registration website allowed the number to reach 420. Instead of contacting the parents of an additional 220 children to tell them they would be shut out, Ward and his mom decided all of the registrants needed to be accommodated. Not only were they allowed to participate, but extra camp T-shirts were ordered so every kid would receive one.

Everything was free for the campers.

"This is my community and my home," Ward said. "So I wanted to just really give back to them. I didn't want them to feel as if they had to pay me for anything. I don't really want anything. I just wanted people to come, have fun, play football, learn some new techniques and just enjoy the camaraderie."

Close to 400 children who are in second through eighth grade showed up. The staffs of Nordonia football and Raw Talent Sports rotated the kids through several different stations and guided them through drills. Some Nordonia players also pitched in. Two of Ward's mentors, Nordonia football coach Jeff Fox and Raw Talent Sports trainer Mark Harris, helped orchestrate the camp.

"For [Ward] to continue to be such a great role model in this community, it's really a special thing," Fox said. "And it's a testament to how great of people not only Nicole and Paul Ward were in raising him and [his brother] Paul, but their whole extended family are all around today. It's really cool to see them give back.

"[Ward] understands he has the platform from which to deliver a message, and I think a lot of it is his father's legacy. He was an educator and a servant leader in the community right around here."

