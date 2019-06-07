The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day injured list and selected right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott from Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle announced the roster moves before opening a road trip against the Angels on Friday. Haniger suffered a ruptured testicle after a foul ball bounced up and hit him during Thursday's game against Houston. Haniger finished the at-bat but was eventually replaced.

It's the second unusual injury in Seattle's outfield this week. Braden Bishop landed on the injured list due to a lacerated spleen suffered after he was hit by a pitch in the minors. Haniger is struggling at the plate, hitting just .220.

Happy with Cubs

After missing more than one-third of a season while waiting for the right offer, Craig Kimbrel found a home with the Chicago Cubs.

"Am I disappointed at where I am? No. not all at all. I'm very happy where I am," Kimbrel said Friday after the Cubs finalized a three-year contract that guarantees the closer $43 million.

Kimbrel helped Boston win the World Series, then turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox in November and waited.

Braves take Keuchel

Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year contract that would pay the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner about $13 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement was subject to Keuchel passing a physical, which is scheduled for Friday.

Keuchel's contract would include a salary of about $21.21 million, and he would get a prorated share that amounts to approximately $13 million because 114 days will remain in the 186-day season.

Back in the game

The surging Colorado Rockies got two All-Stars back from the injured list Friday.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon and closer Wade Davis were activated before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets. Blackmon was available off the bench and expected to start Saturday night. Davis was ready to pitch the ninth inning if needed.