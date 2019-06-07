TRACK AND FIELD

Richardson earns All-America honors



University of Akron senior Curtis Richardson finished 20th in the men's high jump to earn honorable mention All-America honors on the third day of the NCAA Championships Friday night in Austin, Texas.

Richardson cleared 6-10¾ on his first attempt to earn the second All-America recognition of his career after he was tabbed second team in 2016.

Late Thursday night, Kent State freshman Gabrielle Bailey placed 18th out of 24 competitors in the women's shot put with a mark of 51-11¼.