RubberDucks 5, Curve 1



Masterful pitching by Eli Morgan and Robert Broom propelled the Ducks to a series-opening win at Altoona and their third win in the last four games.

Morgan (4-0) tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Broom finished the contest, surrendering one run on two hits and striking out three.

Duck first baseman Wilson Garcia carried the load offensively, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com