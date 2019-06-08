Curve 6-2, RubberDucks 0-1

Reliever Blake Weiman struck out Wilson Garcia with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to preserve a one-run victory in the second game of a doubleheader sweep by the Curve over the Ducks on Saturday in Altoona, Pa.

The Ducks, who outhit the Curve 9-3, scored their only run when Mitch Longo doubled home Alexis Pantoja, who led off the third inning with a single.

Domingo Robles (1-1) threw a seven-inning shutout in the first game, giving up four hits, no walks and striking out three. He retired 17 consecutive batters at one point. Shortstop Ernie Clement doubled in the first inning for the Ducks' only extra-base hit.

Evan Mitchell (0-1), who was called up to Akron from Mahoning Valley earlier in the day, gave up two hits but walked five in three innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com