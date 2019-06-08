Left-hander Dallas Keuchel says he doesn't expect to need much time tuning up in the minors before he joins his new team, the Atlanta Braves.

The team confirmed Friday night that the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner had agreed to a one-year contract. He's scheduled to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett.

During a conference call, Keuchel said he has been pitching seven innings in simulated games in Southern California, and he's eager to start pitching for the Braves.

Keuchel's contract pays him $13 million, a prorated share for 114 days of the contract's salary of $21,210,527. He went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.

The two-time All-Star didn't voice any regrets about how things turned out. He joins a Braves team that won the NL East last year and is in the thick of the division race this season.

Keuchel is 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA in seven major-league seasons, all with the Astros.

Cardinals' Gyorko on IR

The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs and purchased the contract of infielder Tommy Edman from Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals also designated right-handed reliever Merandy Gonzalez for assignment.

Gyorko, 30, said he first felt his back spasm in the third inning of Friday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs when he fielded Anthony Rizzo's grounder at third base. Gyorko grounded into a force to end the fourth, then left the game in the fifth.

Gyorko, in his seventh major-league season, is batting .194 with two home runs and seven RBI in 38 games this season. Edman, 24, hit .306 with seven homers and 28 RBI in 48 games at Memphis and has yet to make his major-league debut.

Rays prospect out again

Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell fractured a bone in his right elbow throwing a pitch during a bullpen session and will miss another season.

The Rays made the announcement Saturday between games of a doubleheader in Boston.

The 24-year-old righty was at the team's spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Fla., working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery in the spring of 2018. He was sidelined for the entire year.

Dr. James Andrews is scheduled to perform surgery on the bone Monday and make sure there are no complications from the elbow surgery.

There is no timetable for his return.

Honeywell was selected by the Rays in the second round of the 2014 draft.