TRACK AND FIELD

Wilson 12th at NCAA

At the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas, University of Akron senior Abigale Wilson (Carrollton) garnered second-team All-America status in the women's discus on Saturday. Wilson placed 12th with a distance of 179 feet. It was the second time Wilson earned All-America honors, having earned a honorable mention last year with her 20th place finish in the discus.

Wilson is the UA and the Mid-American Conference-record holder (200-feet, 2-inches) in the discus. She fouled on her opening throw of the competition, before recording her best mark of the day on her second attempt. She missed advancing to the championship round on her third and final attempt.

By virtue of senior Lucy Bryan's fifth-place performance in the women's pole vault on Thursday, the Zips extended their streak of having scored every year in the women's competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since 2013. The UA men's streak is seven consecutive years as well, based on Jordan Latimer's eighth-place effort in the men's long jump on Wednesday. UA now owns the 12th-longest combined scoring streak for men's and women's teams at the NCAA Championships.