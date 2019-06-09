Curve 4, RubberDucks 2

The Altoona Curve built a 3-0 lead and held on to defeat the visiting RubberDucks on Sunday to take 3-of-4 games in the weekend series and pull into a tie with the Ducks for second place in the Eastern League's Western Division.

The Ducks (31-31) drew to within 3-2 on a run-scoring double by Wilson Garcia and a RBI ground out by Li-Jen Chu in the seventh inning and, after the Curve scored a run in the eighth to make it 4-2, they tried to rally in the top of the ninth. But, with one out and two men on base, Alexis Pantoja grounded into a game-ending double play.

The Ducks, held to just to four hits on Sunday and to just eight runs in the four-game series with the Curve, return home to open a six-game homestand on Tuesday.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com