MASSILLON — For the last two seasons, Massillon's defense has had to worry about what Terrance Keyes Jr. would do with the football in his hands for St. Vincent-St. Mary.

This season, however, Keyes is going to be someone the Tiger offense will have a chance to utilize.

Massillon Schools Superintendent Paul Salvino confirmed on Monday morning that Keyes, who will be a senior this fall, had officially enrolled at Washington High School last Wednesday. Keyes and his family moved into the Massillon City School District, according to Salvino, which would meet Exception No. 1 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Bylaw 4-7-2 regarding transfer students.

According to Salvino, Keyes should be eligible for the entire regular season, which starts Aug. 30 against Keyes' former school, St. Vincent-St. Mary. Had he not met one of the bylaw exceptions, he would have only be permitted to play in the Tigers' first five regular-season games.

Keyes participated in Massillon's initial summer camp day on Monday, working both at running back and cornerback. He joins a deep pool of running backs for the Tigers, who must replace Jamir Thomas, who set most of the school's career rushing records as a senior last season.

Massillon does return senior running back Zion Phifer, who has rushed for 1,365 yards and 14 touchdowns on 286 career carries. That includes a 148-carry, 715-yard, nine-touchdown junior season in 2018.

Others in that running back group with previous career varsity carries are senior Preston Hodges (20 carries, 80 yards) and juniors Raekwon Venson (eight for 134, one TD) and Jean-Luc Beasley (15 for 113, three TDs).

"Right now, there's a lot of learning going on for him," Massillon coach Nate Moore said. "We have a really nice crop of running backs coming back. We have a great group of defensive backs coming back. We have a lot of newcomers coming up. There's a lot of guys out there learning, getting their feet wet in the position. We don't even have shoulder pads on yet."

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Keyes rushed for 2,563 yards and 34 touchdowns on 492 carries over a three-year career at St. Vincent-St. Mary, the last two of which he was the starting back. His sophomore season, when he rushed for 1,377 yards and 16 touchdowns on 295 carries as the Irish reached the Division III state semifinals, was his best.

During that sophomore season, Keyes rushed for a career-high 198 yards with a touchdown on 31 carries in a Week 9 win at Massillon. A year ago, he was held to 10 net yards on 11 carries in the Tigers' 35-7 season-opening win over the Irish.

As a junior in 2018, Keyes rushed for 955 yards and 15 touchdowns on 149 carries. He also had 48 carries as a freshman, rushing for 231 yards with three touchdowns.