Pittsburgh right-hander Joe Musgrove and Atlanta third baseman Josh Donaldson were ejected Monday for triggering a benches-clearing confrontation in Atlanta.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle also was ejected by home-plate umpire Brian Gorman for arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.

With two outs in the first inning of the game between the Pirates and Braves, Musgrove's pitch grazed Donaldson's jersey. As Donaldson headed to first base, he exchanged words with Musgrove and then took a few steps toward the mound before Pirates catcher Elias Díaz intervened. Donaldson shoved Díaz. That prompted players from both dugouts and bullpens to spill onto the field. No punches were thrown and the field was quickly cleared.

The ejections followed a brief huddle by the umpires.

Right-hander Alex McRae replaced Musgrove. Johan Camargo replaced Donaldson.

In other developments, the Pirates have placed right-hander Jordan Lyles on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left hamstring.

The move came after Lyles gave up three runs, five hits and four walks over three innings in a 5-3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Hurdle said Lyles' hamstring problem caused "collateral damage" to the bullpen. Hurdle said he thought the injury affected Lyles' delivery.

Big day in Boston

The Boston Red Sox will move up the start of Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers by more than three hours to 4:05 p.m. to minimize the conflict with Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The team said it was a courtesy for fans who also wanted to watch the Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in the deciding game of the NHL championship series at 8:10 p.m.

The Texas-Boston game was supposed to begin at 7:10 p.m. The Red Sox also moved up their May 29 game by an hour to minimize the conflict with Game 2 of the Cup final.

Cardinals injury

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day injured list, and the team is awaiting a determination of the severity of his left hamstring strain.

The 37-year-old Wainwright was hurt running out a double in the fifth inning of Sunday night's loss at the Cubs.

Giants-Padres trade

Outfielder Alex Dickerson has been traded to the San Francisco Giants from the San Diego Padres for minor league right-hander Franklin Van Gurp.

The teams announced the swap; Dickerson will join Triple-A Sacramento.