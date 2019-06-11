The woman struck by a foul ball during Monday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was treated at a hospital and released Tuesday morning, according to a Chicago White Sox spokesman.

The unidentified woman was sitting in the stands just past the White Sox dugout down the third base line and was struck by a hard liner in the fourth inning off the bat of Chicago's Eloy Jiménez.

She was bleeding around the head area, and was covered with a towel. She walked up toward the concourse with assistance of stadium personnel. She then was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.

White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said he had no information about the nature of the treatment and it will be up to the woman whether her name is made public.

The incident was the latest to raise the issue of fan safety. Last month, a liner off the bat of the Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. struck a young girl in the stands at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Minter is back

A.J. Minter is back with the Atlanta Braves after a five-week stay at Triple-A Gwinnett, getting a chance to reclaim the job he lost as closer.

Atlanta recalled Minter on Tuesday to add another arm to its uncertain bullpen and placed starter Kevin Gausman on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

Manager Brian Snitker said Minter improved his changeup and fastball command and added versatility by pitching multiple innings a couple of times in the minors. Luke Jackson remains the closer despite five blown saves in 14 chances.

Snitker said he planned to use Minter in a late-inning role. Minter went 0-4 with a 9.82 ERA and three saves in four opportunities, a span of 15 games, before he was sent down.

In nine games with Gwinnett, Minter was 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA. Minter missed most of spring training with left shoulder inflammation and returned from the injured list on April 4.

Orioles surgery



Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb will have season-ending surgery on his right hip.

Cobb went 0-2 with a 10.95 ERA in three starts this season. He was expected to be Baltimore's opening day starter but was scratched with a groin injury.

Cobb was placed on the injured list three times this season, including twice for a lumbar strain. The surgery is meant to correct an impingement in the hip and will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, later this week. Cobb could also undergo a procedure on his knee.