RubberDucks 2, Yard Goats 0



Ka'ai Tom hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, Mike Clevinger allowed just three hits in 5 1/3 innings and the RubberDucks topped the Hartford Yard Goats in an Eastern League game on Tuesday at Canal Park.

The home run by Tom broke a scoreless tie.

The RubberDucks tacked on another run in the eighth when Tyler Friis scored on an error.

Clevinger struck out five.

Jake Paulson (5-3) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief. Hartford starter Jack Wynkoop (5-6) took the loss.