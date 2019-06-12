After getting nailed twice by pitches Tuesday night, Kris Bryant was given a day off Wednesday.

Manager Joe Maddon said he didn’t believe the Rockies were trying to hit the Cubs’ slugger.



“I don’t think any of it has been intentional,” said Maddon, also alluding to Bryant getting beaned by a pitch from German Marquez in April of 2018. “It appeared to me their young pitcher (Peter Lambert) was trying to pitch inside, and that’s what I saw. Still, it’s going to bother you, no question. But I thought (Bryant) handled it great. So I think it’s a method they’re trying to get him out.”



Bryant has been hit by pitches six times in 27 career games against the Rockies. The Brewers have hit Bryant 10 times, but over a 76-game stretch.



“He’s been ball-peened over the last several days, and on top of that, he turned his (right) ankle (Sunday),” Maddon said. “With three lefties coming up in Los Angeles, I thought this might be a good day to rest him.”



Maddon said protective padding on his left arm has allowed Bryant to absorb getting hit.

“Pitching inside is part of the game,” Maddon said. “I don’t begrudge anybody that. It’s just when people throw at heads intentionally, that’s what bothers you.”





Rockies' Arenado leaves

game with arm injury

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado left Wednesday's game with a left forearm contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

Arenado was batting in the bottom of the third inning when Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels hit him with a 90-mph fastball. Arenado looked toward the mound before bending down and taking off his shin guard. He said something to the Chicago dugout before walking to first base.



Arenado stayed in the game to run the bases and was forced out at second. He played the field in the fourth, throwing out Addison Russell to start the inning, but was replaced by Ryan McMahon in the top of the fifth.

Jays put Giles on

10-day injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays placed closer Ken Giles on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Giles is 1-1 with a 1.08 ERA and has 11 saves in 12 tries. The move, announced by the team on Wednesday, is retroactive to June 9. Montoyo says Joe Biagini will serve as the closer during Giles' absence.

Toronto selected the contract of right-hander Jordan Romano from Triple-A Buffalo.