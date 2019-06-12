CLEVELAND — An opposing offense finally figured out rookie starting pitcher Zach Plesac, as the Indians fell to a homer-happy Cincinnati Reds club 7-2 Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Plesac entered Wednesday's game with a sparkling 1.86 ERA in a limited three-start sample. Plesac hadn't given up more than two earned runs in any of those three outings. The Reds (30-36) tied that mark within the first two batters of the game and later surpassed it.

Nick Senzel led off the game with a solo home run, blasting a ball to left field. Joey Votto, batting second, followed by belting a changeup left in the middle of the zone for a home run as well, putting the Reds up 2-0. It marked the first time in Indians history that an opposing lineup led off the game with back-to-back home runs in Cleveland.

Doubles by Jose Iglesias and Jose Peraza in the fifth made it a 3-1 game. Eugenio Suarez an inning later drove a solo home run of his own to the Home Run Porch.

Plesac finished with four earned runs on five hits and two walks to go with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Curt Casali in the seventh added a solo homer off Indians reliever Nick Goody to push the Reds' lead to 5-1. Jose Iglesias provided the dagger in the form of a two-run double in the eighth inning off A.J. Cole.

The Indians' lineup, meanwhile, struggled through another slow day, this one coming against Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. The Indians' lone run off DeSclafani was scored on a weak groundout to first base off the bat of Mike Freeman that brought home Tyler Naquin after he had doubled and advanced to third earlier in the inning. Naquin came to the plate in a key spot in the third after the Indians (34-33) loaded the bases with one out. That threat was quickly extinguished, though, as Naquin grounded into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

In the bottom of the eighth, Carlos Santana launched a solo home run off Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen, notching his team-leading 14th home run of the season.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.