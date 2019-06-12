RubberDucks 5, Yard Goats 1



Ka’ai Tom reached base for an Eastern League best 22nd game in a row and the RubberDucks beat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 on Wednesday at Canal Park.

Tom was 2-for-4 with an RBI and notched his 16th multi-hit game of the season, but the night belonged to Connor Marabell, who had his fifth three-hit game of the season. Marabell was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Every Ducks starter got a base hit in the 15-hit barrage.

Left-hander Matt Whitehouse (3-1, 4.05) picked up the win in relief, allowing just two hits and no walks with four strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

With the Harrisburg Senators (39-25) losing 1-0 in 10 innings to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the RubberDucks (33-31) remained alive in the first-half race. The Ducks are six back with six to play.

The finale of the three-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. Thursday when Ducks right-hander Eli Morgan (4-0, 1.78) faces Yard Goats lefty Ty Culbreth (3-6, 4.38).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

