RubberDucks pitcher Robert Broom lives by the code of Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington.

Save the penthouse suite and caviar, the 10th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft is just as happy in his 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 and 1997 11-foot Lance camper in the back lot of Canal Park.

“I’m a simple man, just like Lynyrd Skynyrd said. I’m living day by day and having fun with life and what God has given me,” he said. “It’s just being blessed with what I have. That’s my approach.”

Last season, the right-handed reliever lived with a host family with the Lake County Captains.

In the offseason, he was looking for something to make life easier with the day-to-day of the minor leagues.

That’s when a conversation with his mother turned him on to the idea of putting a camper in the 8-foot bed of his truck, which shows 250,000 on an odometer that stopped working about 50,000 miles ago.

Growing up in Lookout Mountain, Tenn., which sits 15 minutes outside of Chattanooga, Brown was very much an outdoor man.

Hunting and fishing are how the 22-year-old had his fun, so extra accoutrements meant nothing.

“I’ve always grown up in the outdoors with hunting and fishing and stuff,” Broom said. “That’s what kind of brought me to it. It’s just woods and being out in the wild.”

Broom started by looking at new models, but found the price tag to be too much.

That’s when he settled on the used model, which has everything he needs. There’s a refrigerator, freezer, dining area, kitchen, bathroom and shower as well as a queen-size bed.

He’s got a television, PlayStation 4 and DVD for entertainment, although Broom doesn’t mind getting lost in a book.

He’s got a 10,000 BTU air conditioner that runs off a generator and furnace that uses propane.

“Most of the time I’m in the clubhouse, so I need a place to sleep,” he said. “It’s the only necessity I really have to have. It’s very simple, but it works for me. There are no commitments here. I don’t have to sign any paperwork with an apartment. That way if I do get called up to the next level. I can just pack my stuff and drive. I don’t have to worry about anything being shipped to me.”

That happened June 6 when the Indians organization moved him from Class A Lynchburg to the Ducks.

Instead of worrying about finding a new place in Akron and getting out of a rented apartment in Lynchburg, Broom simply packed up his camper in the Hillcats parking lot, gassed up the Dodge and made the seven-hour trek to the Rubber City.

He tries to avoid using the bathroom in the camper and had a key to the park after hours in Lynchburg. Here, it’s a simple trip to a gas station or local business.

The camper is much more than a place to sleep. It’s a place to be alone with his thoughts and get away from the day-to-day.

“When the game is over, I can take my time, get some food and mosey on out to the camper,” Broom said. “I go straight to sleep. I’m usually an early riser, but with all the construction going on and sunlight shining in, I like to get my eight hours in. It’s been a really cool experience for me. I do some reading. Even here, there’s the [Ohio &] Erie Canal that runs through the field. I’m probably eventually going to buy a bicycle and do some trail riding. Anything to kill the time and enjoy nature.

“We have to be here around noon, so that’s just three hours. Usually I get a nice breakfast, whether that’s walking downtown or driving to something new. I do a lot of fishing. I just got my Ohio fishing license, so maybe I can go out on some lakes and catch up on some fish.”

Broom knows he’s not the first to do it. Teammate Anthony Gose did it before him in 2015-16 and Indians reliever Tyler Olson did as well. Daniel Norris made living in a van famous as a pitcher for the Blue Jays.

With a 1-1 record, 0.67 ERA and two saves this season between the two leagues, Broom said he doesn’t see reason to change and plans on sticking with it and that’s just fine with RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor.

“He knows that he needs to do his job here,” Odor said. “It doesn’t matter if we are up by 10, down by 10 or the game is on the line. It was nice to see him pitch against Altoona [last Friday]. He was cold-blooded and performed.”