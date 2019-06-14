Boston Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right elbow.

Hembree is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 31 appearances. He is working on a streak of nine straight games without allowing a run.

"I know my arm pretty good," Hembree said Friday. "It's nothing that I'm concerned about. I can tell that there's not really any damage; it's just soreness."



The right-hander last pitched Monday, retiring all four batters he faced in a loss to Texas. Manager Alex Cora wanted to use Hembree against the Rangers on Thursday, but was forced to summon Josh Smith.

"I gave them my word, basically, before the game I was good-to-go and then got up in the seventh and couldn't do it," Hembree said. "We shut it down."

Cora does not expect to be without the 30-year-old reliever for long.

"It's one of those that we'd rather stay away from him for a while. He should be fine in around 10 days," Cora said. "It's actually retroactive (to June 11). He's been throwing the ball so well we don't want to take a chance. So we made the move."

A's lose Piscotty

for at least a week

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be out until at least next week after undergoing surgery to remove a melanoma from his right ear.

The 28-year-old Piscotty had surgery Thursday after the melanoma on the outer lobe of his ear was discovered during a routine spot check on May 28. A biopsy came back positive a week later.

Piscotty will be evaluated daily and the A's expect him to return next week.





Yankees slugger Judge

on rehab in Triple-A

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was set to join Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees announced Judge would begin his assignment Friday night. They also transferred Stanton's rehab from Class A Tampa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, has been sidelined since April 20 because of a strained left oblique. Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP, has not played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries.

Manager Aaron Boone has said Stanton could be activated before Tuesday's home game against Tampa Bay if he gets through this weekend with no problems.